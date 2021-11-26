Ramengvrl drops her ‘Fake Friends’ in melodic new single

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has shared a new track titled ‘Fake Friends’.

The track was released on digital platforms via Warner Music imprint Asiatic Records on Friday (November 26), marking her third single since signing with the emerging hip-hop label.

The single also dropped alongside a lyric video on YouTube, seeing the 29-year-old artist flipping through her regretful friendships amidst quick wardrobe changes.

“I don’t need none of y’all fake friends / Is it me or that we both change / Say you wanna get to know me / I can see it clearly / you just want my money and its killin’ me,” she sings on the song’s opening lines.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Fake Friends’ below.

Per a press release, ‘Fake Friends’ touches on friendships that have shifted since her meteoric rise to stardom, as well as the pain that comes with reminiscing about the people she loved – although she now sees it all differently.

‘Fake Friends’ came as a surprise to fans as the Jakarta-based rapper had skipped providing any teaser or announcement ahead of its release.

The single also came just over a week after Ramengvrl (real name Putri Estiani) bagged Best Rap/Hip-Hop Performance award for ‘Vaselina’ at the 2021 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards.

In October, the rapper released the single ‘Ain’t No MF’ featuring Korean rapper and Jay Park signee pH-1, following the launch of another track ‘I’m Ugly’ ahead of the announcement of her joining the Asiatic roster.

Her three latest tracks under Asiatic also came after Ramengvl featured on ‘Don’t Touch Me’, a collaborative track with fellow Indonesian artist Danilla Riyadi and Marion Jola, as well as Thai musician Pyra’s single ‘Yellow Fever’ earlier this year.

In 2020, Ramengvrl dropped her debut album ‘Can’t Speak English’ via Juni Records.