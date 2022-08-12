Ramengvrl enlists Yung Raja for “Asian representation” banger ‘Ming Ling’

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has dropped a new single featuring Singaporean rapper Yung Raja titled ‘Ming Ling’ that she says is an “ode to Asia”.

The single was released on streaming platforms on Friday (August 12), with a music video set to be released on August 19. In a press statement, Ramengvrl described the single as a “bravado I’m-the-shit type of track with an obvious ode to Asia”, explaining, “while the mission of “Asian representation” might seem like it’s been done before, there are still areas that have received less exposure than the others.”

“There’s a lot of Asian references lyrically and Yung Raja brings so much spice to the track. I genuinely believe that this will be the anthem that people are going to vibe with.”

Listen to Ramengvrl’s new single ‘Ming Ling’ featuring Yung Raja below.

‘Ming Ling’ is Ramengvrl’s fourth single of the year, following the recently released ‘Onto The Next’. She previously released the track ‘Facts’ in May, which featured on the EP ‘Asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’, a compilation put out by Warner Music’s Asiatic Records imprint. The release also featured cuts from Mongolia’s Mrs M, Japan’s OZworld, Phum Viphurit and Thomas Ng. Ramengvrl signed with the hip-hop label last October.

The rapper has also announced a headlining concert in Malaysia this August 19. Ramengvrl will be joined by FORCEPARKBOI‘s Nakalness, Chronicalz, Lost Spaces and Luqman Podolski at the showcase, which will be held at The Bee in Publika, Kuala Lumpur. Ramengvrl has also been tipped to announce additional Asia tour dates according to a previous press release, though none have been revealed at the time of writing.

She is also set to perform at Indonesian hip-hop and R&B festival Flavs Festival alongside the likes of Afgan, Basboi, Rizky Febian, Teza Sumendra, and Tuan Tigabelas this September 10 and 11 at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta following her Kuala Lumpur concert.