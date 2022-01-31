Ramengvrl hits out at haters and fake friends in new video for ‘WHO DIS?’

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has shared a new music video for her latest single, ‘WHO DIS?’.

The track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (28 January). The music video sees Ramengvrl surrounded by people who claim to hate her but emulate everything she does.

Over production by Chaz Mishan, Ramengvrl fires shots at her haters who stalk her and ask her for help: “All my haters creepin’ / Back up in these walls, in my socials when I’m sleepin’ / Hatin’ but still askin for a favour they be tweakin’”.

Watch the music video for ‘WHO DIS?’ below.

The newly released single marks Ramengvrl’s first original release of the year. Earlier this month, she shared a new South Korean remix of her 2021 single ‘Ain’t No MF’, which featured Korean rappers Bryn and Ash-B alongside original guest pH-1.

In 2021, Ramengvrl released an assortment of singles like ‘Fake Friends’ in late November, ‘Ain’t No MF’ in October, ‘I’m Ugly’ in September and ‘Don’t Touch Me’ with Marion Jola and Danilla in June. She also signed with Warner’s new Asian hip-hop label Asiatic in October.

Ramengvrl was nominated for the Best Song By An Asian Artist award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for her guest spot on Thai pop artist Pyra’s single ‘Yellow Fever’ .