Ramengvrl moves on with dreamy new single ‘Onto The Next’

Ramengvrl has dropped a new single titled ‘Onto The Next’.

The track is a departure from her usual hard-hitting style, featuring dreamy synths and smooth, trap-influenced production. On ‘Onto The Next’, the Jakarta MC raps about confidently moving on from a past relationship.

“See me drippin’ made you wish that you could have this / Should’ve seen me when I get my bag, man it’s massive / And you know I got 99 problems but you not it / Go and think about how you gon’ pay up all this damage,” she raps on one of its verses.

“This is a reminder for u to finally move on from past mistakes aka ur ex,” Ramengvrl wrote about the single on her Instagram.

Listen to ‘Onto The Next’ here:

‘Onto The Next’ is Ramengvrl’s third single of the year. The song follows her May track, ‘Facts’, which featured on the EP ‘Asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’, a compilation put out by Warner Music’s Asiatic Records imprint. The release also featured cuts from Mongolia’s Mrs M, Japan’s OZworld, Phum Viphurit and Thomas Ng. Ramengvrl signed with the hip-hop label last October.

Last week, the rapper delivered a fiery five-song medley in a performance video that featured a selection of her recent tracks, including ‘WHO DIS?’, ‘I’m Ugly’, and ‘Fake Friends’. She made her full-length debut with the 2020 album ‘Can’t Speak English’.

The Indonesian rapper is slated to play a slew of festival dates, including Flavs Festival later in June, and August’s KV Fest. According to a press release, Ramengvrl is also set to announce several tour dates around Indonesia and Asia.