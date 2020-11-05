Ramengvrl, Senyawa to play new season of Plainsong Live Sessions

Jakarta-based live music company Plainsong Live will bring back its performance series Plainsong Live Sessions this month with a slate of 12 Indonesian acts including Ramengvrl and Senyawa.

The lineup for the new season also includes The SIGIT, shoegaze band Heals, electronica duo Filastine & Nova, singer-songwriters Mondo Gascaro and Isyana Sarasvati, and others.

Just like before, the new season will showcase performances from three different artists per episode. The performances have been pre-recorded and combined in four 45-minute episodes, which will be aired every two weeks.

The first episode will premiere on Plainsong Live’s YouTube channel this Saturday, November 7 at 8pm Jakarta time. This season will wrap up on December 19.

See the poster for the new season below, and scroll to the bottom for the full schedule.

In a statement, Plainsong Live explained that each artist was given the freedom to “choose their own space and set-up in order to perform in a more genuine and relaxed manner.”

Director and videographer Anggun Priambodo, who also directed Season 1, visited the talents’ homes to record their performances and give viewers a glimpse of their everyday lives.

Some of the acts on the Plainsong Live Sessions season 2 lineup are readying or have released new music. In August, The SIGIT returned with the new single ‘Another Day’. Ramengvrl is due to drop her debut album ‘Can’t Speak English’ this month, while Senyawa are plotting a decentralised global release strategy for their upcoming album. And late last month, Isyana Sarasvati released the dramatic new single ‘Unlock The Key’.

Plainsong Live premiered the first season of the performance series in August, featuring the likes of Mocca, Grrrl Gang, Gabber Modus Operandi and Efek Rumah Kaca.

There was also an Artist Talks livestream in September where the Season 1 performers shared their insights while shooting the Plainsong Live Sessions.

The season 2 lineup of Plainsong Live Sessions is:

November 7, 8pm Jakarta time – episode 1: The SIGIT (Bandung) & Mondo Gascaro (Jakarta) & Irama Pantai Selatan (Jakarta)

November 21, 8pm Jakarta time – episode 2: Senyawa (Yogyakarta) & Sundancer (Mataram) & Filastine & Nova (Barcelona–Malang)

December 5, 8pm Jakarta time – episode 3: Hara (Bogor) & Ramengvrl (Jakarta) & Heals (Bandung)

December 19, 8pm Jakarta time – episode 4: Isyana Sarasvati (Bandung) & Made Mawut (Denpasar) & Endah N Rhesa (South Tangerang)