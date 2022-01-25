Ramengvrl shares fiery ‘Ain’t No MF’ remix featuring Korean rappers Bryn and Ash-B

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has shared a new remix of her 2021 track, ‘Ain’t No MF’.

On the remix, released on Friday (January 21), Korean rappers Bryn and Ash-B add new verses to the track, which originally featured Korean rapper pH-1.

Listen to the ‘Ain’t No MF’ remix below.

The remix follows the release of the original collaboration between Ramengvrl and pH-1 in October. In a press statement, Ramengvrl described ‘Ain’t No MF’ as “a feel-good track full of bravado and straight up attitude that is about celebrating yourself”.

Ramengvrl had a busy 2021, signing to Warner’s new Asian hip-hop label Asiatic and releasing a slew of singles including ‘Fake Friends’ in late November, ‘I’m Ugly’ in September and ‘Don’t Touch Me’ with Marion Jola and Danilla in June.

In December, Ramengvrl remixed JVKE’s TikTok-viral single, ‘This Is What Falling In Love Feels Like’. The remix saw the Indonesian rapper trade in her usual aggressive approach to hip-hop for a more mellow, romantic feel.

In March, she featured on Thai pop artist Pyra’s ‘Yellow Fever’ alongside Japanese artist Yayoi Daimon, and ‘Bassgod’ with Yellow Claw, Sihk and Juyen Sebulba in January 2021.

Ramengvrl was nominated for the Best Song By An Asian Artist award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Yellow Fever’ but ultimately lost to Warren Hue’s ‘Omomo Punk’.

The ‘Ain’t No MF’ remix marks the first release for Bryn since 2020, while Ash-B released an album titled ‘Brat Of The Year’ in 2021.