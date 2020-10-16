Ramengvrl tells doubters to ‘Look At Me Now’ on new single featuring Ted Park

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has paired up with Korean-American emcee Ted Park on her new single, ‘Look At Me Now’.

Ramengvrl’s latest track comes after the Jakarta-based artist released her single ‘Vaselina’, featuring Dominican rapper euro, in September – her debut release on the American record label EMPIRE.

‘Look At Me Now’, which dropped on major streaming services on Friday (October 16), was released alongside a music video.

The track was inspired by Ramengvrl’s own road to a music career, ditching her 9 to 5 corporate job to become a rapper. The video, co-directed by Gilbert March and Ramengvrl, follows that theme, with scenes of the rapper burning a university certificate and playing at being a desk-bound office worker.

Check out the video below.

In a statement, Park said he was “hooked instantly” on the track after Ramengvrl’s team reached out to him on the collaboration.

“Super catchy and I love how she’s not afraid to be herself in her music. Love her hustle & energy and super happy to be a part of this project,” he said.

Starting out as a bedroom musician, Ramengvrl gained prominence in Indonesia with her debut single ‘I’m Da Man’ in 2016.

In 2018, Ramengvrl was nominated as one of NET TV’s Indonesian Choice Awards “Breakthrough Artists of the Year” and was an Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards Nominee for her part in the collaborative track ‘Decide’, which featured Matter Mos, A.Nayaka, and Dipha Barus.