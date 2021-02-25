Ramengvrl, Tuan Tigabelas and more to perform for NEXTzone virtual concert

Ramengvrl, Tuan Tigabelas and more Indonesian acts have been announced to perform at the NEXTzone virtual concert on Friday, February 26.

The single-day event will also feature performances from rappers Iwa K and Saykoji. The event will be hosted by actor Gofar Hilman, radio emcee Feli Sumayku and karaoke artist Omleo Berkaraoke.

NEXTzone’s virtual concert will begin streaming at 8pm local time via the brand’s official YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages. Access to the show is free.

Ramengvrl released her debut studio album ‘Can’t Speak English’ in November via Empire Records. Following the album’s release, she collaborated with producers Yellow Claw, SIHK, and producer Juyen Sebulba for the EDM track ‘Bassgod’.

Tuan Tigabelas released his latest single, ‘Rumah’ in early January. Prior to the track’s release, he released the ‘Harimau Soematra’ album in October last year.

Tuan Tigabelas and Ramengvrl performed for the Asian Sound Syndicate virtual festival in December last year. It also featured acts such as South Korea’s Bobby, Jay Park, Mino, and Hoody.

Iwa K is a pioneer of the Indonesian rap scene, with releases dating back to 1993. The rapper’s most recent solo release was the 2018 live album ‘Bebas Lepas – Iwa K Together Whatever Sessions’. He most recently collaborated with YEN aka Audijens and David P for ‘Supermen’ in 2020.

Saykoji, on the other hand, released his most recent single ‘Betta Fish’ with Ngapz on October 31. Prior to the track’s release, Saykoji released five other singles throughout the year.