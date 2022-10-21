Ramengvrl unleashes party anthem with new single ‘Fashion’

Indonesian rapper Ramengvrl has dropped her latest track ‘Fashion’.

The bouncy new house cut was shared on major streaming services via Warner Music’s Asiatic Records imprint on Friday (October 21) and marks her fifth single of the year.

‘Fashion’ adds to a string of empowering and hard-hitting tunes and is notably a party anthem produced by her frequent collaborator SIHK, who has worked with her on previous tracks such as the high-octane ‘Bassgod’ featuring Yellow Claw and Juyen Sebulba.

Listen to ‘Fashion’ below.

Previously, Ramengvrl and SIHK had also worked on ‘The Emo Song’, which was taken off her debut album ‘Can’t Speak English’.

“Jump on the beat and the beat gets slayed / Party too hard / now my Maybelline’s faded,” she repeats prominently throughout ‘Fashion’. In the bridge of the song, Ramengvrl rap the lines “I slay, I strut / I’m workin’ on that butt“.

‘Fashion’ arrives just two months after Ramengvrl enlisted Singapore’s Yung Raja for a track titled ‘Ming Ling’, a song which harps on Asian representation. Accompanied by a music video, Ramengvrl described the collaboration as a “bravado I’m-the-shit type of track with an obvious ode to Asia”.

In early June, Ramengvrl shared the dreamy single ‘Onto The Next’ where she raps about valiantly moving on from a past relationship.

In May the Jakarta-based MC’s single ‘Facts’ was featured on the Asiatic’s compilation EP ‘Asiatic.wav, Vol. 1’, which featured cuts from Mongolia’s Mrs. M, Japan’s OZworld, Phum Viphurit, and Thomas Ng.

Ramengvrl’s 2021 song ‘I’m Ugly’ also received a nomination for the Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) awards in September, but the prize for the best Hip Hop performance category went to BAP. for his single ‘Same Shoes No Company’.