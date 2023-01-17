Ramengvrl and Yayoi Daimon join gyaru hip-hop group softboiledegg for ‘GAL Is MIND’ remix

Japanese hip-hop unit softboiledegg have released a remix of their 2021 hit ‘GAL is MIND’.

The single dropped today (January 17) on all major streaming platforms. A song about pursuing what you love to do, the group enlisted the help of Yayoi Daimon, the producer of the original track, and Indonesia rapper Ramengvrl for this new version.

They also launched a colourful music video for the single on the same day. The visual sees the artists and their collaborators as they perform the anthem in a school setting.

‘GAL is MIND REMIX’ is the rap quintet’s first release of the year. It follows their eight-track EP ‘The Bad Gals’, composed of new songs as well as their previous releases ‘Miracle Shopping New Don Quijote Theme’, ‘MOTTOMITAI’, ‘Bad Gals’ and ‘GAL is MIND’.

Meanwhile, Yayoi Daimon’s latest work is the EP ‘I NEED TO BE ME, YOU NEED TO BE YOU’, which dropped in November last year. The record features original and remix versions of her singles ‘Need To Be Me’ and ‘Freedom’ and a new song ‘XOXO’.

Ramengvrl also put out several songs in 2022 – ‘WHO DIS?’, ‘FACTS’, ‘Onto The Next’ and ‘Fashion’ and the collaborative single with Yung Raja called ‘MING LING’.