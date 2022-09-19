Ramengvrl, Yung Raja, Joe Flizzow and more to perform for Def Jam Southeast Asia’s Vendetta showcase

Ramengvrl, Joe Flizzow, Yung Raja, Fariz Jabba and more will be performing in Singapore in September, as part of a gargantuan showcase by Def Jam Southeast Asia.

Titled ‘Def Jam: Vendetta’, the event’s line-up will feature a slew of 15 acts, including rappers from Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Beyond Raja and Jabba, the event’s Singaporean offerings will be rounded out by ABANGSAPAU, ShiGGa Shay, ALYPH, and YHB Sleepsalot, while YonnyBoii serves as the event’s other Malaysian MC, alongside Flizzow.

Meanwhile, the show’s Thai contingent will include Daboyway, Ironboy, and Hype Train, the duo of OG Bobby and GUYGEEGEE. A. Nayaka will join Ramengvrl as fellow Indonesian MCs, while Ho Chi Minh rapper Right will represent Vietnam at the event. DJ CZA will also be making a special support appearance.

Def Jam Vendetta Southeast Asia will be taking place on September 26 at The Ring Boxing Community in Singapore. Tickets will be going for SGD 60. Find tickets here.

Recently, Joe Flizzow and DJ CZA were also featured as part of a HipHopDX documentary that detailed the organising of a 2008 hip-hop festival that took place in an Indonesian max-security prison.

The line-up for Def Jam Vendetta Southeast Asia is as follows:

Joe Flizzow

Daboyway

Yung Raja

Fairz Jabba

Alyph

Shigga Shay

YHB Sleepsalot

Right

YonnyBoii

A. Nayaka

Ironboy

ABANGSAPAU

Hype Train (OG Bobby and GuyGeegee)

Ramengvrl

DJ CZA