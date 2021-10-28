Rammstein premiere new song to astronaut onboard International Space Station

Rammstein have premiered a song from a forthcoming new album by sharing it with French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is currently onboard the International Space Station.

The German industrial band’s drummer, Christoph Schneider, linked up with Pesquet directly from his home to share the track, which has not yet been released.

“It felt like a child’s dream coming true for me – talking to a person living in the sky, sharing a glimpse of his view, realizing again how small we all are compared to the depth of the universe,” Schneider wrote on Instagram when sharing footage of the moment.

“He was the first to listen to one of our new songs from the upcoming album. It premiered in the sky, which is an honor for us.”

Watch Schneider play the song for Pesquet in the final slide below:

Rammstein aren’t the first band to beam one of their songs up to Pesquet on the ISS. Back in May, Coldplay premiered their single ‘Higher Power’ to the astronaut.

While details are yet to be revealed, Rammstein confirmed back in February of this year that they had recorded a new album during lockdown. “The fact that we couldn’t perform live increased our creativity,” keyboardist Christian Lorenz said at the time. “We had more time to think of new things and less distraction. As a result, we recorded a record that we hadn’t planned on.”

Meanwhile, Rammstein frontman Til Lindemann announced a European solo tour for 2022 earlier this week. He released a solo single, ‘Ich hasse Kinde’ back in June