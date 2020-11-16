Rammstein side-project Lindemann have parted ways

Lindemann, the project consisting of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and guitarist of death metal outfit Hypocrisy, Peter Tägtgren, have announced their split.
- READ MORE: Fire, fireworks and flaming babies: the five hottest moments in Rammstein’s stunning Milton Keynes show
In a post on social media, the band said: “Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on “Lindemann”!
“As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project “Lindemann”. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.”
The pair will put out their “final joint release” next spring, a live DVD of their show at Moscow’s VTB Arena in March this year.
Till Lindemann will still be active under the name Lindemann, however, with the statement promising “a new set up in the future.”
Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on "Lindemann"! As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm…
Posted by Lindemann on Friday, November 13, 2020
Lindemann was formed in 2013 when the Rammstein singer was taking a break from his main project. Despite initially intending only to record a few songs, they went on to release two full length LPs, both of which reached number one in Lindemann’s native Germany.
Rammstein, meanwhile, confirmed last month that they are back in the studio and working on a new album.
Posting on Instagram, the band shared a new photo of themselves at work in the Fabrique studios in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence – the same place they recorded their 2019 album ‘Untitled’.
“We still have so many ideas lying around, so many unfinished songs,” said drummer Christoph Schneider in June. “We have met and we are working on new songs. We want to work on songs. But whether or not it will turn into an album, nobody knows yet.”