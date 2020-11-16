Rammstein side-project Lindemann have parted ways

Lindemann, the project consisting of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and guitarist of death metal outfit Hypocrisy, Peter Tägtgren, have announced their split.

In a post on social media, the band said: “Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren end their collaboration on “Lindemann”!

“As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project “Lindemann”. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future.”

The pair will put out their “final joint release” next spring, a live DVD of their show at Moscow’s VTB Arena in March this year.