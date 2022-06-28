Rammstein’s huge Coventry gig heard over 10 miles away

Rammstein played a huge outdoor gig in Coventry on Sunday (June 26), with the show reportedly heard over 10 miles away.
Local news outlet the Coventry Telegraph reported that multiple noise complaints were made by residents multiple miles from the CBS Arena venue.
As the Telegraph write, “householders leapt onto social media to report hearing ‘loud thumping’ across Nuneaton and as far away as Burton Hastings — which is eleven miles away.
“Some were confused at what the noise until others said it was the rock band’s gig.”
The outlet revealed that Facebook posts from local residents revealed that they could hear “loud thumping” and “a loud beat through their closed windows,” adding: “A loud boom was heard around 10:20PM as fireworks lit up the night sky to end the gig.”
See footage from Rammstein’s massive stadium show below.
The band’s new tour, which stretches throughout 2022, follows the release of the German rockers’ eighth album, ‘Zeit’, which was released earlier this year. As revealed last month, two sets of piano players, Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard, are set to support the band’s shows in both Europe and North America.
Tickets for North American dates can be found here, while tickets for European dates can be purchased here.
See the band’s full 2022 touring schedule below.
JUNE
30 – Cardiff, UK – Principality Stadium
JULY
4 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark
5 – Nijmegen, NL – Goffertpark
8 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
9 – Lyon, FR – Groupama Stadium
12 – Turin, IT – Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
16 – Warsaw, PL – PGE Narodowy
20 – Tallinn, EE – Song Festival Grounds
24 – Oslo, NO – Bjerke Travbane
28 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium
29 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium
30 – Gothenburg, SE – Ulevi Stadium
AUGUST
3 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers
4 – Ostend, BE – Park De Nieuwe Koers
21 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
27 – Minneapolis, MN – U.S. Bank Stadium
31 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
SEPTEMBER
3 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
6 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
9 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
17 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
23 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
24 – Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
OCTOBER
1 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
2 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
4 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
In a four-star review of their latest record, NME wrote: “‘Zeit’ might be a more reflective album than previous Rammstein records, but it’s still an energetic, swaggering beast. Nearly 30 years into their career, the band remain as ambitious and as fiery as ever with their nightmarish, industrial rock sounding as daring as ever.”