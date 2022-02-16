Rammstein’s new album has reportedly been delayed due to a paper shortage

Rammstein‘s forthcoming new album has reportedly been delayed due to a paper shortage.

The German band had been expected to release their follow-up to 2019’s ‘Untitled’ later this year. Guitarist Richard Kruspe said back in November that the record should be arriving before the start of Rammstein’s world tour in May.

However, an unexpected complication has now reportedly cast doubt on Rammstein’s initial release plans.

As Metal Sucks reports, German composer and musical director Sven Helbig – who has contributed orchestral parts to the new album – revealed in a recent interview with Sachsische that a “lack of paper” is the problem currently facing the band.

“The band itself doesn’t know at the moment,” Helbig told the publication about when the album might now be released (via RammWiki). “The trivial reason: lack of paper.

“They need to be able to send out a large number of CDs and records, i.e. lots of booklets and covers, worldwide at one go. And that’s probably not feasible right now.”

Confirming that he had finished his parts on the record, Helbig added: “For the band, this hang-up is annoying now. The six of them don’t know when the album is coming, they don’t know if the tour is going to happen this year.

“They want to move forward, they want to play, but instead, like almost all musicians, they’re sitting there wringing their hands, waiting for decisions to finally be made.”

Rammstein will play in Coventry and Cardiff in June as part of their rescheduled European tour.