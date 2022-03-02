Rap Against Dictatorship return with new single, ‘Homeland’

Thai rap group Rap Against Dictatorship have returned with a new music video for their latest single, ‘Homeland’.

Released on Tuesday (March 1), ‘Homeland’ is currently only available on YouTube in the form of a music video. A release date for its arrival on digital streaming platforms has yet to be announced.

The music video for ‘Homeland’ sees several Thai citizens gather in an empty arena to witness the country’s flag being raised, as members of Rap Against Dictatorship take turns to rap in an empty field.

Watch the music video for ‘Homeland’ below.

‘Homeland’ comprises of a slick trap beat, thick bass and tight percussions with a feint guitar melody that gives each member the chance to shine with their individual verses, before coming together for its anthemic chorus.

The group have also issued a short statement along with the music video, writing in its description on YouTube: “Homeland does not belong to one person And it shouldn’t be used by one generation as a tool of patriotism to push people to see things differently.”

They continue: “But in an era where the gap between generations of Thai people is more, we have forgotten that this land belongs to all Thai people. This homeland belongs to Thai people of all generations, always and forever. ALL PEOPLE UNITE”.

‘Homeland’ marks the hip-hop crew’s first release of the year. Prior to ‘Homeland’, they released the track ‘Kor Aye Kor Krub’ with PrachathipaType and Protozua. The track saw the musicians address the country’s stance on education, urging the system to stop focusing on memorisation in favour of critical thinking.

‘Homeland’ and ‘Kor Aye Kor Krub’ are Rap Against Dictatorship’s latest songs that see them address sensitive topics in Thailand. In January last year, they announced that the music video for their November 2020 single ‘Reform’ had been blocked on YouTube for Thai viewers following an alleged complaint from the government.

The video was filmed during the country’s anti-government protests in Bangkok demanding royal reforms. It featured the rap group walking with fellow supporters and protestors, and featured clips of the Grand Palace in the Thai capital.