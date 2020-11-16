Rapper Benny The Butcher has confirmed that he has been discharged from hospital, after he was shot during an attempted robbery.

The Buffalo rapper – whose real name is Jeremie Pennick – was attacked while sitting in his car outside Walmart over the weekend, as TMZ reports. Five men approached him, demanding he and the people he was with hand over their jewellery. When they hesitated to follow the group’s order, one man shot the rapper in the leg before fleeing the scene.

While Pennick sought hospital treatment for his injuries, a new video shared on social media shows him boarding a private jet after the incident, using crutches to help him walk.

Earlier this year, Benny The Butcher collaborated with fellow Griselda member Conway The Machine on a track on his album ‘From King To A God’, The LOX’s record ‘Living Off Xperience’, and with Lil Wayne.

#bennythebutcher is ok after after being shot earlier today! Let’s wish him a very speedy recovery 🙏🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/ax5ZpTHnCn — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 16, 2020

The rapper also featured on a deluxe version of Wayne’s latest album ‘Funeral’, appearing alongside Conway The Machine on ‘Russian Roulette’.

Sending well-wishes on Sunday, Meek Mill wrote on Twitter: “Get well Benny & Boosie we don’t need no to lose anymore!”.

Lil Uzi Vert claimed to be “so upset I can’t even spell”, while also hitting out at rumours surrounding his own death.

Pennick is yet to directly comment on the incident.