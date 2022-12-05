Eve on motherhood and her career: “Most of the things I do for the future of my son”

EVE spoke to NME ahead of the the 25th MOBO Awards, reflecting on her 20-plus years as an international rap superstar, and why it’s important to celebrate people of colour in all industries. Watch the full interview above.

Speaking on the red carpet ahead of presenting an award at the 25th anniversary of the MOBOs, Eve spoke of how “lucky” she felt to still be an active and successful artist.

“I’m a girl from Philadelphia who had these little dreams, and now I’m here,” she said. “I always feel blessed and happy.”

Now a mother, Eve has been juggling her career and motherhood simultaneously. When asked how she was finding motherhood while remaining relevant two decades on from her debut album ‘Scorpion’, she said: “I’m still figuring it out”.

Eve continued: “It’s very interesting. I know my energy levels ain’t the same, girl. She be tired! But, when I look at work, it’s nice to be in a place where I can be as discerning in the things that I want to do. It’s nice to think; most of the things I am doing for myself but, [also] for the future of my son. Everything I do now, from his birth on, he’s gonna see it when he gets older.”

Last week’s MOBOs also marked the first time that POC alternative and electronic acts were awarded at the prestigious music awards. When asked for her thoughts on the new categories, Eve said: “That’s important! We have to evolve, and we are as people of colour in all industries doing lots of amazing things and it should be celebrated. I think it’s incredible.”

This year’s MOBO Awards were held in the OVO Wembley Arena and marked the 25th anniversary of the integral award ceremony. Acts including Beenie Man, Eliza Rose, and Tion Wayne performed on the night, while Craig David and Neil Rodgers won the prestigious career achievement awards. David won the Outstanding Contribution Award, and Rodgers won the Lifetime Achievement Award.