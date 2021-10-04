Rapper Nines jailed for importing cannabis

Nines has been jailed for importing 28kg of cannabis into the UK from Spain and Poland.

The British rapper, 31, whose real name is Courtney Freckleton, has been imprisoned alongside Jason Thompson, 35, for 28 months. They pleaded guilty to drugs and money laundering charges.

Freckleton and Thompson were involved in a successful bid to import the class B drug and had made another attempt to import it. Some of the cannabis was smuggled into the UK from Poland inside boilers.

Advertisement

BBC News reports that during their sentencing at Harrow Crown Court, Judge Rosa Dean said: “What a waste of all of that talent, to be sat in Wormwood Scrubs.”

Prosecutor Genevieve Reed said the money laundering charge related to a £98,000 debt, the value of the drugs, and the use of Bitcoin to buy the cannabis.

Freckleton, of Barbican, central London and Thompson, of Barnet, north London were arrested in June after police raids across London and Borehamwood in Hertfordshire.

BBC News added that it’s understood the pair were caught following the infiltration of encrypted messaging service Encrochat, which was formerly used by thousands of criminals worldwide.

Nines, who was nicknamed “Big Boss” by his fellow conspirators, previously served 18 months in jail for possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Advertisement

Last year Nines scored the UK Number One album with his third record ‘Crabs In A Bucket’.

In January 2021 Tiggs Da Author shared the new video for his collaboration with Nines called ‘Fly ‘Em High’.

The track was taken from Tiggs’ debut album ‘Blame It On The Youts’, which was released on March 12 via Alacran Records.