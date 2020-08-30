Rapper NLE Choppa says he thinks Elon Musk is an alien

Memphis rapper NLE Choppa thinks there’s more to Elon Musk than meets the eye, claiming the philanthropist might be an alien.

Speaking in a new interview, the ‘Shotta Flow’ hitmaker discussed the Tesla founder’s SpaceX company and his plans to take people to Mars.

“Look bro, you mean to tell me that Elon Musk is not alien?” NLE Choppa asked Bootleg Kev on his podcast. “C’mon brah, he’s trying to get people to go on Mars, what the fuck?”

According to reports, SpaceX has built and tested a stainless-steel vehicle that will eventually take people and cargo to Mars as well as the moon without the machine cracking up in Space.

NLE Choppa continued: “Bruh, if a n***a come to my face and say, ‘Hey man, let’s move to Mars! Let’s move to Mars! Let’s move to Mars!’ His ass done been there, his ass done lived there before.

“First off, they say it’s hot as hell there, so we ain’t gon’ be thinkin’ about going there. Motherfucker going to come, ‘Let’s go to Mars.’ The fuck? You been there before or somethin’. Boy, hell naw.”

Also touching upon Musk’s recent unveiling of a pig with a computer chip in its brain to demonstrate his ambitious plans to create a working brain-to-machine interface, the rapper added: “You not gon’ put shit in my brain.”

The ‘Walk Em Down’ rapper also said he won’t be driving a Tesla anytime soon because he feels that Musk is probably monitoring drivers in the cars. “That shit kinda police,” he said referring to the state-of-the-art technology that comes equipped in the popular electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together.

Musk has since claimed that there’s “not much [he] can do” in terms of looking after his two-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii, until the child is older.

Speaking to The New York Times, Musk said that babies “are just eating and pooping machines” and that Grimes – whose real name is Claire Boucher – is taking on much more responsibility at present.

“Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now,” he admitted. “When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me.”