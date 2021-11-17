Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis

Rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed in Memphis, it has been confirmed.

Eyewitness Maurice Hill told Fox 13 that the 36-year-old musician was shot as he entered a shop, Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies. According to TMZ, a vehicle pulled up outside before someone fired at Young Dolph through the window.

It is said that Dolph – real name Adolph Robert Thornton Jr – was accompanied by one other person at the time of the attack. No information is currently known about the shooter.

Fox 13 reporter Jeremy Pierre shared a series of images from the scene, which show Dolph’s camouflage Lamborghini sitting in the shop’s car park.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

He is survived by a son and a daughter.

TMZ notes that the rapper was previously targeted during a shooting in 2017.

Young Dolph was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised by his grandmother in Memphis, Tennessee. He released seven studio albums beginning with 2016’s ‘King Of Memphis’, which peaked at Number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Thornton has collaborated with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, 2 Chainz and Gucci Mane.

Since the news of his death broke, tributes have poured in from Chance The Rapper, Megan Thee Stallion and more. See them below.

“God bless Dolph […] Real independent Memphis rapper born in Chicago,” Chance wrote. “loved by millions of ppl. Always showed love everytime I seen him this is tragic God bless his family man.”

Megan said: “I am sooo sick rn I am in disbelief! Praying for his family and friends ! Rest In Peace to my friend a true legend dolph.”

This is a developing story and will be updated…

