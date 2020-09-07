Rappers Daboyway, Artilla and Ziggarice drop new collab ‘Thai School’

Veteran Thai hip hop artist Daboyway has teamed up with up-and-coming rapper Artilla and duo Ziggarice on the collaborative track ‘Thai School’.

Produced by NINO, J MONTON and Mighty NP, the throwback hip-hop song will feature on an upcoming compilation album by label Def Jam Thailand.

‘Thai School’ dropped on major streaming sites on September 4, along with an accompanying music video on YouTube centered on the concept of an underground fight club.

Watch the video, directed by longtime Daboyway collaborator DIRECTOR NET, below.

Describing ‘Thai School’, Daboyway said in a statement he wanted to resurrect the true essence of rap, and transport listeners to a time when hip hop was truly “genuine” and “pure”.

“We want to bring it back to a time where hip hop was real. We want to bring back the essence of true rap.”

For newcomer Artilla, the collaboration was a “dream come true”, adding, “I’m proud to express my creativity alongside these huge names.”

The duo of Ziggarice, which consists of Ziggavoy and Stickyricekillah, noted that the track brings back memories: “Although it’s a familiar sound for us, hearing Artilla, who is part of the younger crowd, rap on an old-school-style beat, made it very special for us.”

‘Thai School’ follows two previous Def Jam Thailand singles from Ziggarice: ‘Mai Chob’ and ‘แมงเม่า’. Earlier this year, Daboyway released his self-titled album on the label.