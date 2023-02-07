Rare and unheard demos, songs and live tracks by The Prodigy unearthed online

People behind a website have discovered a host of rare and unheard demos, songs, and live tracks by The Prodigy.

The website, The Prodi.gy all souvenirs are here, presents a database of “live only” tracks, “rare studio tracks”, “side projects”, “samples”, “promo and rare releases”, “unreleased and unheard” and more – all available to listen to via Soundcloud, YouTube and Vimeo.

Among the treasure trove of music includes a studio cover of The Specials‘ iconic hit ‘Ghost Town’, an alternative video for ‘Take Me To The Hospital’, a rare VIP mix of Bug Kahn & The Plastic Jam’s 1997 track ‘Made In 2 Minutes’, and a live cover of Madness’s ‘Night Boat To Cairo’.

As well as music, those working for the website also collate setlists from The Prodigy’s early live shows and interviews with band members, as well as album and touring art and design.

According to the website’s team page, All Souvenirs is “the unique project of five professionals working in different directions, yet closely tied with the music industry in one way or another”.

“We pooled our resources to create a new website with different rare information as it was trendy in the early 2000s,” it continued. “On our website, exclusive and the most credible information about the great band which has become common interest in recent years is collected bit by bit.”

The Prodigy embarked on their first tour last year since the death of their frontman Keith Flint who died by suicide in March 2019.

They are set to headline EXIT 2023, which was co-founded by The Prodigy’s own Liam Howlett. The Serbian festival will honour Flint with a special laser projection of the late musician that will be displayed during the band’s set.

The Prodigy will also appear at Parklife and Mad Cool this summer.