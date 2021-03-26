Raven drops music video for breakup track ‘S.U.K.I.’, produced by Rico Blanco

Filipino R&B singer Raven has dropped the music video for his new single ‘S.U.K.I.’, featuring Naila, Somere and former Rivermaya frontman Rico Blanco.

The song became available on digital platforms yesterday, March 25. It’s about a feeling of longing after a breakup, as Raven sings: “Inakala na makakasama ka / Hanggang sa dulo’y di mawawala / ‘Di na sana naniwala sa iyong mga salita na tila nag-iba.” (“I thought we’d be together until the end / I wish I didn’t believe in what you told me now that they’ve changed.”)

The music video captures Raven delivering an emotive performance in a forest and field, with brief appearances from his collaborators. Watch it below.

‘S.U.K.I.’ is Raven’s second single of the year. It was composed by Raven, Naila and Somere, and produced by Raven and Blanco.

Raven’s debut single ‘Paraluman’ was released last month under Sony Music Philippines. He has also shared other original songs and covers like Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License’ and Rico Blanco’s ‘Antukin’ on his YouTube channel.

Last November, the singer was part of Balcony Entertainment’s virtual fundraising concert for victims of the super typhoons that hit numerous regions in the Philippines. He performed alongside acts like Zild, Ebe Dancel and Never the Strangers.

Meanwhile, Raven’s collaborator Rico Blanco released two singles last year: ‘Happy Feelin” and ‘This Too Shall Pass’. He also worked with pop singer Hannah Pangilinan on the song ‘All the Way’.