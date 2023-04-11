Ravi leaves VIXX amid military service evasion trial

VIXX rapper Ravi has left the K-pop boyband following his trial for alleged evasion of military service.

In January 2023, a South Korean broker claimed that he had helped an idol rapper falsify an epilepsy diagnosis to attain an IV grade in his health evaluation for military service, allowing him to receive an exemption from active duty.

In the same month, Ravi was identified by prosecutors as a possible client of the broker, per The Korea Times. Following the news reports, Ravi’s agency GROOVL1N said that it was “closely examining the truth about the situation”. The rapper reportedly admitted to the charges in March.

Advertisement

According to Chosun Ilbo, Ravi attended his trial for charges of violating the Military Service Act on the morning of April 11. During the trial, prosecutors requested a two-year prison sentence for the idol. Ravi’s final sentencing will be announced at a later date.

Later that day, Jellyfish Entertainment released a brief statement announcing Ravi’s withdrawal from VIXX after a series of discussions with the agency. Ravi also shared a statement on his Instagram account, where he confirmed his departure from the group and personally addressed the situation.

In the post, Ravi wrote that he had been “desperate” to delay his military service as he was the only artist in his self-founded label GROOVL1N generating a profit. “I made a foolish decision, and when my worries about the company and the contract issues were resolved, I voluntarily registered for public service,” he wrote, per Soompi.

“I would like to sincerely apologise to epilepsy patients and their families who must have been hurt by this self-justified wrong decision I made in this process along with everyone required to serve who is diligently carrying out their duty even at this moment,” Ravi added.

He then confirmed that he had left VIXX to avoid “further damage” to the group. “I am sincerely grateful to all the members who have been with me for the long period of 11 years, and I feel apologetic beyond words,” he said. The idol ended his statement with a promise to accept all criticism and repent for his actions.

Advertisement

With Ravi’s departure, VIXX now consist of Leo and Ken, who are still signed to Jellyfish, and members N and Hyuk, who have left the agency but remain members of the group. The boyband first debuted in 2012 as a six-piece act alongside former member Hongbin, who left the group in 2020.