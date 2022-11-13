RAYE drops new single ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates

RAYE has shared a new single called ‘Escapism’ and announces 2023 world tour dates – see details below and buy tickets here.

The singer is set to release her long-awaited debut album ‘My 21st Century Blues’ on February 3 next year, and is previewing it with a new collaboration with 070 Shake.

‘Escapism’ also comes complete with an official video. “We worked really hard to create an honest depiction of where I was at that time in my life,” RAYE said of the visual in a statement.

“It was fun and wild. We shot it over a couple of days and wore point-of-view cameras during a wild night out at many different clubs. I pushed myself outside of my comfort zone and I ran 150 meters in 5 inch heels. We really took it there! I am really proud of it and hope everyone enjoys the visuals.”

Watch the ‘Escapism’ video and see RAYE’s new 2023 world tour dates below. Tickets for the gigs go on general sale at 10am local time on Friday, November 18 with pre-sale available here at 11am GMT on Wednesday, November 16.

Buy UK and Ireland tickets here, buy United States tickets here, and see all the dates below.

RAYE’s 2023 world tour dates:

FEBRUARY 2023

25 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

26 – Berlin, Frannz

27 – Copenhagen, Lilie Vega

MARCH 2023

1 – Stockholm, Debaser Strand

2 – Paris, La Maroquinerie

4 – Dublin, Olympia Theatre

5 – Belfast, Limelight

7 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

8 – London, Roundhouse

14 – San Francisco, Popscene @ Rickshaw Stop

15 – Los Angeles, Troubadour

17 – Toronto, Velvet Underground

19 – Chicago, Lincoln Hall

21 – Brooklyn, Music Hall Of Williamsburg

The singer made headlines when she parted ways with Polydor Records last year after claiming that the label had refused to release her debut album, despite signing a four-album deal in 2014.

Earlier this year, she teamed up with Disclosure for the collaborative single ‘Waterfall’, and shared dancefloor smash ‘Black Mascara’ from the debut album in August.

Speaking to NME this summer, RAYE discussed her label troubles, saying: “When you sign with a record label, technically they work for you: you’re signing to a company for them to work for your career and take you to that next level.

“But as a woman, it just doesn’t feel like that. It feels like you’re working for them. And you know, some of the things I had to put my body through to even be able to that… it’s really quite sad.”