Watch the trailer for Razorlight’s new documentary ‘Fall To Pieces’

Razorlight are the subject of a new documentary called Fall To Pieces – check out the official trailer below.

Directed by Ben Lowe, the forthcoming film will tell the “untold story” of the Johnny Borrell-fronted band, who formed in London in 2002. Its title was inspired by the name of Razorlight’s 2006 single ‘Before I Fall to Pieces’.

A two-minute trailer for the doc intersperses archive footage of Borrell and co. with new interview segments. In the video, the frontman recalls receiving “rave reviews” following an early gig at Brixton Academy in London.

“Obviously I prefer the love to the hate,” he explains in another clip.

The singer then touches on past issues with his bandmates, saying that their relationships “just got worse and worse”. Later, we catch up with drummer Andy Burrows, who hadn’t spoken to Borrell since quitting Razorlight in 2009.

Speaking about his decision to reconcile 11 years later, Burrows says: “If I don’t do it, I think I’m gonna probably think about it for the rest of time. I don’t know… the last Johnny I knew was Johnny [in] 2009. It strikes me as mighty surreal today – I’ve go no idea what to expect.”

As he makes his way to reunite with Borrell, Burrows says: “I’m all kinds of nervous.” Watch the trailer above.

An official synopsis reads: “Older and wiser, Johnny wants to reconcile and to reunite Razorlight’s classic line-up. But with former bandmates overseas and estranged, that might not be too easy. Fifteen years after they fell to pieces, will Razorlight be able to pick themselves back up?”

It goes on to describe Fall To Pieces as “a snapshot of a rock band’s tentative reunion and a poignant meditation on the power of friendship and forgiveness”, adding: “The unobtrusive camerawork puts us right in the middle of the action while never inhibiting the film’s subjects.”

Razorlight: Fall To Pieces is due to premiere at the Raindance Film Festival on November 4. Fans can attend the special screening at London’s Genesis cinema, where the band will participate in a Q&A session. Find more information here.

Razorlight’s original line-up – Borrell, Burrows, Björn Ågren and Carl Dalemo – confirmed that they’d reunited in April 2021. Back in January of this year, the four-piece revealed that they were working on a new full-length album.