R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims dies aged 63

R&B singer-songwriter Joyce Sims has died, aged 63.

Sims was best known for her hit ‘Come Into My Life’, which reached the top 10 charts in both the UK and the US. Her first hit, ‘All And All’ reached number six in the US dance chart and entered the top 20 in the UK singles chart.

Sim’s death was confirmed on social media by family members although no cause of death was given. NME has reached out to Sims’ representatives for comment.

One of Sims’ sisters, Annette Ramsey wrote on social media: “my heart is broken” and wrote on Facebook: “I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I Love you Big Sis RIP.”

Another of her sisters, Debbie Sims Hall described the late singer as “a beautiful soul inside and out” who “will truly be missed”.

Events organiser CJ Carlos wrote on Facebook last night (October 15): “Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it’s with a heavy heart that i post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer song writer who had so many hits in the 80s.

“As most of you know she was going to be one of our USA artist’s in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family.”

Among those paying tribute today to Sims included Happy Mondays singer Rowetta and Dave Haslam, who described Sims as “an incredibly talented singer and songwriter”.

You can see some of the tributes to Sims here:

We are devastated to pass on the news of the death of R&B music great Joyce Sims at age 63. A great talent who sang, wrote and played for us for more than three decades https://t.co/FubXJ6ba3w pic.twitter.com/s4jn3uQAZr — soultracks (@soultrackscom) October 15, 2022

When ‘All and All’ came on in the 80’s that was one way to ensure a packed dance floor. As an ex DJ that was my go to tune. RIP to the legendary Joyce Sims. pic.twitter.com/wdGVMQQZXV — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) October 16, 2022

Sad news this morning. RIP Joyce Sims (August 6, 1959 – October 15, 2022) an incredibly talented singer and songwriter. Those songs – what a legacy. https://t.co/bK8djP1fGU pic.twitter.com/7Lv42r8CU8 — Dave Haslam (@Mr_Dave_Haslam) October 16, 2022

1/2 Very sad news to wake up to. Soul/R&B singer and songwriter Joyce Sims has passed away she was 63. This was her biggest hit ‘Come Into My Life’. https://t.co/SvJyXeDU5Z — Edward Adoo (@EdwardAdoo) October 16, 2022

Sad news. Joyce Sims & Kurtis Mantronik was one of the great collabs of its era: her beautiful songs & achingly open vocals + the irrepressible joie de vivre of his production. These tunes always sounded to me like puppy love played out amid space invaders machines & milkshakes. https://t.co/Q8lErbaBYp — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) October 16, 2022

Other hits for Sims included ‘Lifetime Love’, ‘Walk Away’ and ‘Looking for a Love’.

Her music was also sampled or covered by many artists, including Snoop Dogg, Angie Stone and Randy Crawford.

US-born Sims had a loyal UK fanbase and last performed here on August 29 when she headlined a show at London’s Jazz Cafe.

This is a developing story – more to follow