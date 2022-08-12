Reading & Leeds 2022: The 1975 replace Rage Against The Machine as headliners

The 1975 have been announced as last-minute headliners for Reading & Leeds 2022 after Rage Against The Machine were forced to pull out.

Yesterday (August 11) saw Rage cancel their upcoming UK and European headline tour due to frontman Zack de la Rocha’s ongoing leg injury. He’s been given “medical guidance” not to proceed with performing beyond the band’s run of dates in New York, which conclude on Sunday (August 14).

This left a glaring gap in this year’s Reading & Leeds line-up. RATM had been scheduled to top the bill at the dual-site event on Friday, August 26 (Leeds) and Sunday, August 28 (Reading).

This morning (August 12), organisers have confirmed that The 1975 will replace Rage Against The Machine. The Manchester band headlined the festival for the first time back in 2019.

We heard you 👀 @the1975 will now be headlining #RandL22 🤩🔥 Don’t say we never treat you 🤝 pic.twitter.com/c8DzAcbVfN — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 12, 2022

Frontman Matty Healy teased today’s announcement on Instagram Stories last night by posting a clip from ’75’s previous Reading headline show.

The 1975 are gearing up to release their fifth studio album ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’, which is set to arrive on October 14 via Dirty Hit. They’ve already previewed the record with the singles ‘Part Of The Band’ and ‘Happiness’.

The group’s return to R&L will mark their first UK live appearances since March 2020. Before then, they’ll play two gigs as part of Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival next Saturday (August 20) and Sunday (21).

Måneskin also pulled out of Reading & Leeds 2022 this week due to “scheduling conflicts”. The Italian glam-rock band had been set to perform on the Main Stage East on the same nights as Rage Against The Machine.

RATM were announced as one of the headline acts for R&L 2020, but that year’s edition was ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.