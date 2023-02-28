Reading & Leeds 2023 line-up: Rina Sawayama, Sleep Token, Yard Act lead over 80 new names

Reading & Leeds Festival have added 80 new names to their 2023 line-up including Rina Sawayama, Sleep Token and Yard Act – see the full list below.

As announced in December, the festivals will return for 2023 on the weekend of August 25-27, and be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons. Other acts on the line-up include Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts, Tion Wayne and more.

Now, a host of new names have been added to the line-up, with Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Frank Turner, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Amazons, Caity Baser, Sea Girls, Palaye Royale, Bakar and more all set to play.

Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2023 are available here, and you can see the full list of new names for the festivals below.

Arlo Parks

Artemas

Austin Millz

Bakar

BZ

Caity Baser

Charlie Tee

Clavish

COIN

D Double E

DJ Target

Dylan John Thomas

Easy Life

Ekkstacy

English Teacher

Ethel Cain

Finn Foxell

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Friction

Games We Play

Giant Rooks

Girls Don’t Sync

Graphic Nature

Gryffin

Harriet Jaxxon

Hedex

High Vis

Holly Humberstone

Hot Milk

J Fado

Jaguar

Jamie Webster

Jbee

Jesse Jo Stark

Joesef

K-Trap

Kenny Allstar

KennyHoopla

KiLLOWEN

Knocked Loose

Koven

Lancey Foux

Magnolia Park

Malaki

Meet Me @ The Altar

Metrik

midwxst

Mimi Webb

Mother Mother

Nieve Ella

Nippa

NOISY

Normandie

Palaye Royale

Pinkshift

Proph

Queen Millz

Rina Sawayama

Royel Otis

Sainte

Sammy Virji

Scowl

Sea Girls

ShaSimone

Sleep Token

Soulecta

Sub Focus B2B with Dimension

Temz

The Amazons

The Last Dinner Party

The Murder Capital

Tom Odell

TV Girl

Vibe Chemistry

Vistas

Wallice

Yard Act

Yonaka

ZAND

2022’s edition of the iconic twin-site festival saw Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey all top the bill.

Reviewing Reading 2022, NME wrote: “Although this isn’t in the first Reading Festival since COVID decimated the global festival scene, it feels like the first real return. Last year’s event still had restrictions upon entry, as well as a general air of relief to be back in the fields, as crowds gathered gingerly and many were masked up.

“2022’s edition feels more like the Reading of yesteryear: a chaotic, post-results day bonanza for a generation in need of a celebration. The cheek of old is back: fancy-dress; sun-burnt kids with blue messages scrawled across their chests; home-made signs requesting for a moment on stage.”

Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 takes place at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds from August 25-27, 2023. Visit here for tickets and more information.