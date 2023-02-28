Reading & Leeds 2023 line-up: Rina Sawayama, Sleep Token, Yard Act lead over 80 new names

Reading & Leeds Festival have added 80 new names to their 2023 line-up including Rina Sawayama, Sleep Token and Yard Act – see the full list below.
As announced in December, the festivals will return for 2023 on the weekend of August 25-27, and be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals, Billie Eilish, The Killers, Sam Fender and Imagine Dragons. Other acts on the line-up include Wet Leg, Slowthai, Bicep, Becky Hill, Steve Lacy, Central Cee, MUNA, The Snuts, Tion Wayne and more.
Now, a host of new names have been added to the line-up, with Arlo Parks, Easy Life, Frank Turner, Holly Humberstone, Mimi Webb, The Amazons, Caity Baser, Sea Girls, Palaye Royale, Bakar and more all set to play.
Tickets for Reading & Leeds 2023 are available here, and you can see the full list of new names for the festivals below.
Arlo Parks
Artemas
Austin Millz
Bakar
BZ
Caity Baser
Charlie Tee
Clavish
COIN
D Double E
DJ Target
Dylan John Thomas
Easy Life
Ekkstacy
English Teacher
Ethel Cain
Finn Foxell
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn
Friction
Games We Play
Giant Rooks
Girls Don’t Sync
Graphic Nature
Gryffin
Harriet Jaxxon
Hedex
High Vis
Holly Humberstone
Hot Milk
J Fado
Jaguar
Jamie Webster
Jbee
Jesse Jo Stark
Joesef
K-Trap
Kenny Allstar
KennyHoopla
KiLLOWEN
Knocked Loose
Koven
Lancey Foux
Magnolia Park
Malaki
Meet Me @ The Altar
Metrik
midwxst
Mimi Webb
Mother Mother
Nieve Ella
Nippa
NOISY
Normandie
Palaye Royale
Pinkshift
Proph
Queen Millz
Rina Sawayama
Royel Otis
Sainte
Sammy Virji
Scowl
Sea Girls
ShaSimone
Sleep Token
Soulecta
Sub Focus B2B with Dimension
Temz
The Amazons
The Last Dinner Party
The Murder Capital
Tom Odell
TV Girl
Vibe Chemistry
Vistas
Wallice
Yard Act
Yonaka
ZAND
2022’s edition of the iconic twin-site festival saw Arctic Monkeys, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Dave, Bring Me The Horizon and Halsey all top the bill.
Reviewing Reading 2022, NME wrote: “Although this isn’t in the first Reading Festival since COVID decimated the global festival scene, it feels like the first real return. Last year’s event still had restrictions upon entry, as well as a general air of relief to be back in the fields, as crowds gathered gingerly and many were masked up.
“2022’s edition feels more like the Reading of yesteryear: a chaotic, post-results day bonanza for a generation in need of a celebration. The cheek of old is back: fancy-dress; sun-burnt kids with blue messages scrawled across their chests; home-made signs requesting for a moment on stage.”
Reading & Leeds Festival 2023 takes place at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds from August 25-27, 2023. Visit here for tickets and more information.