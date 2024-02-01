Reading & Leeds 2024: Fontaines D.C., Reneé Rapp, Pendulum among 50 new names added to line-up

Fontaines D.C., Reneé Rapp, Pendulum and more have been announced as a second wave of acts for this year’s Reading and Leeds festival.

Other new acts announced who will join the bill for the annual twin-site festival include Denzel Curry, Kenny Beats, Beabadoobee, Kenya Grace, Nia Archives, Two Door Cinema Club, Neck Deep, The Wombats, Ashnikko, David Kushner, Rachel Cinouriri, Hak Baker, The Last Dinner Party, Sonny Fodera and more.

The announcement follows the reveal of the 2024 headliners, which includes Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.

21 Savage, Jorja Smith (in a UK festival exclusive) and The Prodigy, were also previously announced as additions to the bill back in November.

Reading and Leeds which will return for the August Bank Holiday weekend. Tickets are on sale now for both locations and are available for purchase here (for Reading) and here (for Leeds). Check out the full line-up below.

Both Del Rey’s and Fred Again..’s headlining sets will be UK exclusives, while Blink-182 return for their first Reading and Leeds since 2014.

Catfish last headlined in 2021 amidst rumours of a split, before guitarist Johnny “Bondy” Bond confirmed that he had left the band.

Gallagher, meanwhile, will be following his UK and Ireland tour celebrating 30 years of Oasis’ seminal ‘Definitely Maybe‘ by playing the album in full.

Melvin Benn, Managing Director of Festival Republic: “It’s thrilling to announce such an incredible range of groundbreaking artists who are shaping the music scene in real time. Reading & Leeds doesn’t stand still; our audience demands the best and our line up strives to reflect what people are currently listening to.”

He continued: “As the UK’s biggest and best music festival, Reading & Leeds is a unique and prestigious platform which attracts the world’s biggest artists. We’re proud to always be at the cutting edge and keen eyes may have spotted another evolution for the show on the poster; ‘The Chevron’ – details of which will be revealed soon.”

In other news, Fontaines D.C. recently teamed up with Massive Attack and Young Fathers for a limited edition 12” single to support the charity Médecins Sans Frontières / Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

100 per cent of the profits from the single will be donated to the charity to help their emergency operations in Gaza and the West Bank. In a statement, the artists have also called for an immediate ceasefire in the region, “in solidarity with the Palestinian people living under a brutal military operation”

Elsewhere, Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion performed their collaborative song from the new Mean Girls reboot live on Saturday Night Live last month.