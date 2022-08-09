Reading & Leeds has announced a new wave of names for this year’s festivals – check out the latest update to the line-up below.

The twin-site event is due to take place at Little John’s Farm in Reading and Bramham Park in Leeds across the Bank Holiday Weekend later this month (August 26-28). Headliners include Arctic Monkeys, Rage Against The Machine and Dave.

Elsewhere on the bill are the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion, Wolf Alice, Fontaines D.C. and Run The Jewels.

Today (August 9), R&L organisers have confirmed the line-up for the Alternative Stage, as well as a host of late-night names.

Comedians Russell Howard, Munya Chawawa, Joanne McNally and Reginald D. Hunter are all scheduled to perform stand-up sets, as are the likes of Andy Field, Becky Lucas, Elliot Steel and Kelly Convey.

The Comedy Store venue, meanwhile, will present shows from Sally-Anne Hayward, Nathan Caton, Lindsey Santoro and Phil Nichol (Reading) as well as Matt Reed, Fatiha El-Ghorri, Kate Lucas and Danny McLoughlin (Leeds).

Your Alternative Stage Comedy & Late Night names are here! 🎉 Plus more music names also added 👀 ONLY 15 days remaining 🤯 WHO’S GASSED? #RandL22 pic.twitter.com/JerTXCtJ2z — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) August 9, 2022

As for the late-night performers, Let’s Eat Grandma are set to play a live gig as part of a Transgressive Records takeover. Additionally, there’ll be DJ sets from Circa Waves, Black Honey and BBC Introducing presenter Emily Pilbeam, among others.

Check out the video in the above tweet for the full list of line-up additions.

Any remaining tickets for this year’s festival are available from here (Reading) and here (Leeds).

Tonight will see Reading & Leeds ’22 headliners Arctic Monkeys make their highly-anticipated live return in Istanbul, Turkey. Alex Turner and co. haven’t played a gig since April 2019.

The Sheffield band are expected to release their seventh studio album – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ – at some point this year. Last November, drummer Matt Helders revealed that the record was “pretty much” finished.