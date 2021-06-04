Reality Club explore doomed teenage romance on new single ‘You Let Her Go Again’

Indonesian indie rock band Reality Club have released the new single ‘You Let Her Go Again’.

The song arrived Friday (Jun 4) with a B-side, ‘Oh, Bella’. It continues a “cinematic universe” first established with ‘I Wish I Was Your Joke’, a previous Reality Club single issued in March.

Reality Club look back to adolescent romance in the music video for ‘You Let Her Go Again’, directed by Baday Rayhan, which premiered last night (Jun 3). It stars the band’s five members – along with a cast of actors – navigating school life and heartache.

The band say in a press statement that the song is “a callback to the embarrassing moments, heartbreaks, bad advice, and know-it-all-ness of younger years”. Both ‘You Let Her Go Again’ and ‘Oh, Bella’ tread vintage territory, favouring ’60s pop melodies and old-school balladry.

Watch the video and listen to ‘Oh, Bella’ below.

In late May, Reality Club appeared on Indonesian talk show Tonight Show to discuss ‘I Wish I Was Your Joke’, performing the song at the end of the segment with guest vocalist Bilal Indrajaya. Watch it below.

Reality Club were one of the first artists signed to Dominion Records, which began operations in December 2020.

Last year, the band released the three-track EP ‘The Rush And Other Vices’, which featured two new takes on the song ‘The Rush’ from their 2019 album, ‘What Do You Really Know?’.