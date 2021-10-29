Reality Club share grandiose new single ‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’

Indonesian indie rock band Reality Club have released a new single titled ‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’.

The single – out today (October 29) on all major streaming platforms via Dominion Records – is accompanied by an action-packed music video directed by Agung Hapsah with animated sequences from digital studio Afterlab.

For the single, Reality Club enlisted the help of a 46-member strong Budapest Scoring Orchestra for an epic composition of strings and horns.

The resulting track leans heavily towards the theme songs of James Bond films, complete with an expressive vocal lead by frontwoman Fathia Izzati.

The Budapest Scoring Orchestra have previously scored for several acclaimed series and films, such as Squid Game and Get Out.

‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’, per a press release, follows the narrative of a couple wanting to fight to stay in a relationship despite everything going wrong.

‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’ is Reality Club’s third single of the year, following ‘I Wish I Was Your Joke’ in May, and ‘You Let Her Go Again’ in June. The band were also one of the first artists to sign to Dominion Records, which began in December 2020.

Last year, the band released the three-track EP ‘The Rush And Other Vices’, which featured two new takes on the song ‘The Rush’ from their 2019 album ‘What Do You Really Know?’.