Reality Club to preview new album in Indonesia concert series, The Teaser Tour

Indie rock band Reality Club have announced The Teaser Tour of their native Indonesia, where they will preview unreleased material from their new album.

Last Friday (January 21), Reality Club first revealed the tour, which they said provides “an exclusive teaser to the upcoming 3rd album” by the band.

The band provided more details earlier this week – The Teaser Tour will begin in Bogor, Jakarta next Monday (January 31) at Capstone Resto & Cafe Begor. Tickets are still available via Loket.

Advertisement

The show’s opening act is indie rock band Mery Celeste. Ticketholders must be fully vaccinated in order to attend the show, which will feature a meet-and-greet session with fans after the band’s performance.

The band will debut their newest songs, including material from their forthcoming third studio album ‘Reality Club Presents…’, on The Teaser Tour, which will hit major cities in Indonesia though no other dates and locations have been confirmed as yet.

A press release states that the tour was conceived as a way for the band to reconnect with their fans since the start of the pandemic in 2020, which has since largely eroded the presence of live music in Indonesia.

‘Reality Club Presents…’ will be the band’s follow-up to their 2019 album ‘What Do You Really Know?’. A release date has yet to be confirmed. In 2017, the band released their debut album ‘Never Get Better’.

Advertisement

Last October, Reality Club released the single ‘Tell Me I’m Wrong’, which was recorded with the 46-member strong Budapest Scoring Orchestra.