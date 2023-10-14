Reba McEntire says Dolly Parton can only be contacted via fax

Reba McEntire has said that the only way she is able to contact her fellow country music legend Dolly Parton is via fax.

The singer recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and she revealed that despite having worked with Parton regularly, she still has no other way to communicate with her.

“Dolly does not text,” she said. “I don’t have her telephone number and I asked Kenny Rogers one time. I said, ‘Do you have Dolly’s number?’ He said, ‘No.’ Maybe he said that because he didn’t want to give it to me, I don’t know.”

Parton sings with McEntire on a new version of the latter’s 1993 hit ‘Does He Love You’, and the two co-presented the 2019 CMA Awards with Carrie Underwood. In 2011, Parton inducted McEntire into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Parton is currently preparing to release her 49th solo studio album, ‘Rockstar’. The record will feature nine original songs and 21 covers of rock classics, including Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’, The Rolling Stones’ ‘(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction’ and Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’. Last month, she shared her version of 4 Non Blondes’ ‘What’s Up’.

The album will also include a version of ‘Let It Be’, which will include contributions from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Mick Fleetwood and Peter Frampton.

Parton recently opened up about why she never let Elvis Presley cover her song ‘I Will Always Love You’, despite the fact that he had expressed an interest in doing so. Speaking to BBC Radio 2, she said, “I wouldn’t let [Presley’s manager] Colonel Tom Parker [have the rights to the song]. Elvis loved it. I talked to Priscilla not very long ago – she said, ‘Elvis sang it to me when we were on the courthouse steps after we got divorced.’”

The night before Presley was to record his version of the song, Parker called Parton to say he wouldn’t allow the recording to happen unless he had the publishing rights, which Parton refused to allow. The song would eventually become a major hit in 1992 for Whitney Houston.

Reba McEntire’s newest album ‘Not That Fancy’ was released earlier this month, and it includes the Dolly Parton collaboration.