Record shop imagined for mice installed in Sweden

"Swing by and listen to some sweet jazz, pre-order Lady Gouda's latest or buy yourself a minidisc"

By Charlotte Krol
Mice. CREDIT: Life on white / Alamy Stock Photo

A record shop for mice has opened in Sweden as part of an ongoing art project.

AnonyMouse, a collective that has installed several miniature buildings imagined for mice in Sweden and other European countries, revealed its latest creation earlier this month in Lund.

english below. Vi har fått in väldigt många bra förslag på skivor som borde finnas hos oss, så nu tänkte vi göra en liten tävling – kom på en artist/skivtitel som skulle passa på Ricotta Records, så väljer vi ut det förslag vi tycker är roligast och gör en riktig (mycket liten) affisch av det, och skickar till personen som kom på den, inramad och allt! inspiration finns på bild 2 i det här inlägget. ___________________________________ We have recieved quite a few tips regarding our inventory, so we figured we'd do a little contest – send us your best suggestion of an artist/album that would be suitable at Ricotta Records. We'll choose the one we find most entertaining and we'll make a (very small) poster of it, aaand send it to the person in question, framed and everything! all over the world! you can find some inspiration on page 2 in this post. #anonymouse #anonymousemmx #ricottarecords #lund #streetart #mousehouse

The tiny vinyl emporium, Ricotta Records, is located on the corner of Nygatan Street in the Swedish city. If visitors look closely enough they’ll be able to see an array of miniature vinyl for sale including a rodent version of N.W.A‘s ‘Straight Outta Compton’ and Joni Mitchell‘s ‘Blue’.

Other vinyl releases, as Clash notes, come from Destiny’s Cheese, Bruce Spenwood, and Winnimere Houston. Also inside the shop is a selection of miniature sized posters (e.g. Cat Stevens) and instruments including a tiny banjo.

AnonyMouse has asked its followers to send in suggestions for other mice-themed music posters. They have revealed two winners so far: Amy Winemouse ‘Back To Brie’ and ‘Tailor Swiss’ ‘<3’. Those who provided the winning ideas will be sent the mini posters in the mail.

The collective has unveiled several other mice-sized buildings to date, including a blues and jazz bar in the French city of Bayonne, the Stilton Hotel in Stockholm, Sweden, and a bookshop in Malmö, among many others.

