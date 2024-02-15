Record Store Day 2024: Check out the full list of releases

We’re releasing a VERY limited edition Double-A Side 7” version of 'Creeping On The Dancefloor’ for Record Store Day this year. pic.twitter.com/ILzgVOMNRF — The Zutons (@ZutonsThe) February 15, 2024

“We are so excited for the best day of the year to return,” said Scott Gamble of Leeds’ Crash Records, one of the participating stores. “Seeing the world’s music fans making the effort to queue up outside record shops near and far, building friends in their search of these exciting releases is amazing. It is so humbling to see this support and to make these fans happy. Every year I think we can’t top the last, but the list constantly impresses with literally something for everyone! See you in the queue on 20th April!” Last year, the event proved to be highly successful, helping vinyl sales to soar by 122 per cent in the week that it took place . According to Official Charts Company data, 190,000 vinyl records were sold in the seven-day period, surpassing CD sales. Overall, physical sales were up 37.2 per cent week-on-week as well. The following list of Record Store Day 2024 releases was full and correct at the time of posting.

The full list of Record Store Day 2024 releases is:

100 Gecs – ‘ Snake Eyes ‘ : 10″ Picture Disc

10000 Maniacs – ‘ Playing Favorites ‘ : 2XLP Opaque Red Vinyl

101 Strings – ‘ Astro-Sounds From Beyond The Year 2000 ‘ : 1LP Blue Vinyl

1975, The – ‘ The 1975 Live At Gorilla ‘ : 2LP

86TVs – ‘ You Don’t Have To Be Yourself ‘ : 10″ Black Vinyl EP

94 East Featuring Prince – ‘ The Legendary Recordings, 1975-1985 ‘ : 3LPs

Aggrovators – ‘ Dubbing at King Tubbys ‘ : Red Vinyl 2LP

Aggrovators – ‘ Dubbing at King Tubbys Vol 2 ‘ : Blue Vinyl 2LP

Ahmad Jamal – ‘ Live at Bubba’s ‘ : 1LP black vinyl

Air – ‘ Kelly Watch The Stars ‘ : 12″ Picture Disc

Airplane! Soundtrack (complete score) – ‘ Airplane! Soundtrack (complete score) ‘ : Coloured LP in gatefold sleeve

Alan Parsons Project, The – ‘ Pyramid ‘Work in Progress’ ‘ : 1xLP

Alberto Baldan Bembo – ‘ The Soul of“Ali” Ben Djamballa ‘ : LP blue vinyl

Alborosie – ‘ Dub Pirate ‘ : White Orange Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve

Alex Chilton – ‘ Cliches ‘ : LP

Alison Goldfrapp – ‘ The Love Reinvention ‘ : 2LP Black

Amancio D’Silva – ‘ Reflections ‘ : LP + DIGITAL

Anne Briggs – ‘ Anne Briggs ‘ : LP + 7″

Apocalyptica – ‘ Worlds Collide (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : Numbered, Marbled Vinyl 2LP

April March / Kelley Stoltz – ‘ April March Sings Kelley Stoltz ‘ : 12″

Art Tatum – ‘ Jewels In The Treasure Box: The 1953 Chicago Blue Note Jazz Club Recordings ‘ : 3XLP

As December Falls – ‘ As December Falls ‘ : Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP

As December Falls – ‘ Happier ‘ : Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP

Ashaye – ‘ Dreaming / What’s This World Coming To ‘ : 12″

Ashby – ‘ Power Ballads ‘ : LP

Ashnikko – ‘ Demidevil ‘ : 1LP

At The Drive-In – ‘ In/Casino/Out ‘ : LP

At The Gates – ‘ Slaughter Of The Soul ‘ : 12″ LP

Ateez – ‘ WORLD EP.FIN : WILL ‘ : LP+7″

Average White Band – ‘ Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974 (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP

Azymuth – ‘ Jazz Carnival ‘ : 12″

Barclay James Harvest – ‘ Barclay James Harvest & Other Short Stories ‘ : LP

Be Bop Deluxe – ‘ Futurama (Stephen Tayler mix) ‘ : LP

Beat, The – ‘ Wha’ppen? (Expanded Edition) ‘ : 2LP, color vinyl

Bebe Rexha – ‘ All Your Fault: Parts 1 & 2 ‘ : 1LP (3 Different Color Variants)

Bevis Frond, The – ‘ Live at the Great American Music Hall ‘ : 2XLP

Big Country – ‘ Why The Long Face ‘ : 1LP Tourquoise

Bill Evans Trio – ‘ Everybody Digs Bill Evans ‘ : LP

Billie Marten – ‘ As Long As (EP) ‘ : 10″

Billy Bragg – ‘ Bloke On Bloke ‘ : 1xLP

Birdmask – ‘ Tristan ‘ : 12″ EP

Black Delta Movement, The – ‘ In Acetate ‘ : 12″ EP

Black Sabbath – ‘ Paranoid ‘ : 1LP splatter

Black Watch, The – ‘ The Morning Papers Have Given Us The Vapours ‘ : LP

Blessed Madonna, The – ‘ Have Mercy EP ‘ : 1LP

Bloc Party – ‘ The High Life EP ‘ : 12″ EP – Splatter

Blue Aeroplanes, The – ‘ Beatsongs (Expanded Edition) ‘ : 2LP, 140g clear vinyl, gatefold sleeve

Blues Pills – ‘ Birthday / Don’t You Love It ‘ : “1LP Red &

White Marble”

Blur – ‘ Parlklife (Zoetrope LP) ‘ : Zoetrope LP

Bob Frank – ‘ Broke Again–The Lost Recordings (Limited Wine Red Vinyl Edition) ‘ : LP Vinyl

Boogie Down Productions – ‘ Poetry/ 9mm Goes Bang ‘ : 7″

Brian Poole & The Tremeloes – ‘ Twist & Shout ‘ : 7″ Yellow Vinyl

Brother Jack McDuff – ‘ Ain’t No Sunshine ‘ : Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 4-page booklet

Bryan Ferry – ‘ The Right Stuff ‘ : 12″ EP – Blue

Buena Vista Social Club – ‘ Buena Vista Social Club ‘ : 1LP Gold

Caitlin Rose – ‘ The Stand In ‘ : LP

Cannonball Adderley – ‘ Burnin In Bordeaux – Live in France 1969 ‘ : 180g 2LP with booklet

Cannonball Adderley – ‘ Poppin in Paris: Live at the Olympia 1972 ‘ : 180g 2LP with booklet

Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – ‘ The Spotlight Kid (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : 2LP, milky clear vinyl

Carol Douglas – ‘ The Disco Sound of Carol Douglas ‘ : 1LP coloured vinyl

Catfish & The Bottlemen – ‘ The Balcony ‘ : LP

Celeste – ‘ Everyday ‘ : 7″ Single

Charlatans, The – ‘ Indian Rope ‘ : 12″ Pic Disc

Charlie Watts – ‘ Live At Fulham Town Hall ‘ : 1LP Black

Cheech & Chong – ‘ Up In Smoke ‘ : 1LP, Green/smoke black vinyl

Chet Baker & Jack Sheldon – ‘ Chet Baker / Jack Sheldon – The Lost Studio Album ‘ : 1LP

Chills, The – ‘ The Lost EP ‘ : LP

China Burton – ‘ You Don’t Care (About Our Love) ‘ : 12″

Chris Isaak – ‘ Beyond The Sun (The Complete Collection) ‘ : 2-LP colored vinyl in gatefold sleeve with printed sleeves and insert with Chris’ drawings

Chris White Experience, The – ‘ The Best Of ‘ : LP

Christophe – ‘ Les Mots Bleus ‘ : 12″ Blue

Clement Bushay and Carl Bert – ‘ Reggae for lovers ‘ : LP

Cockney Rejects – ‘ Rejects Rarities ‘ : LP

Come – ‘ Eleven:Eleven (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : LP + 7″

Cramps, The – ‘ Ultra Twist (30th Ann.) ‘ : 12″

Cranberries, The – ‘ Bury The Hatchet (The Complete Sessions) (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP

Cure, The – ‘ The Top – 40th Anniversary Picture Disc ‘ : pic disc

Daft Punk – ‘ Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 555 ‘ : 12″ Single Black Vinyl

Damage – ‘ Recorded Live Off the Board At CBGB ‘ : LP

Dandy Warhols, The – ‘ Live at Levitation ‘ : 12″

Das Koolies – ‘ Das Koolies Remixed ‘ : 12″

Dave Allison – ‘ Conscious Dream ‘ : 2LP

David Bowie – ‘ Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) ‘ : 1LP, 180g Black Vinyl

David Sylvian & Nine Horses – ‘ Snow Borne Sorrow ‘ : LP

De La Soul – ‘ Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996 ‘ : LP – 140 gram, tan vinyl, in a custom printed sleeve & jacket

De La Soul – ‘ Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996 ‘ : CD in a 4 panel CD slipcase

Deacon Blue – ‘ Peace Will Come ‘ : 1xLP

Dead By Sunrise – ‘ Out Of Ashes ‘ : 2LP Colour Vinyl

Dead Horse – ‘ Dead Horse Tapes, The – Blown Away ‘ : LP

Dead Or Alive – ‘ The Pete Hammond Hi-Nrg Remixes (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP

Def Leppard – ‘ Live At Leadmill ‘ : 2 LP Silver Vinyl

Delia Derbyshire – ‘ Inventions for Radio ‘ : 6 CD Box

Devin The Dude – ‘ Acoustic Levitation ‘ : 2LP

Dexys x Dutch Uncles – ‘ Dance With Me ‘ : 12″

DITZ X Heavy Lungs – ‘ DITZ X Heavy Lungs Live at The BBC ‘ : Pink and Green Splatter 12″ with trading card

Divorce – ‘ Heady Metal ‘ : 12’ Vinyl

Doctor Who – ‘ Doctor Who: The Edge of Destruction (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ‘ : PD

Dolores O’Riordan – ‘ Are You Listening ‘ : 2LP White

Dome City Orchestra Feat Delisha, The – ‘ Dig It! (Extended/Short/Instrumental) ‘ : 12″

Don Carlos – ‘ Pass Me The Lazer Beam ‘ : LP

Donna Summer – ‘ “Many” States Of Independence (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP

Doors, The – ‘ Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 ‘ : “3LP – 140g Blue Vinyl (TBD)

Trifold Jacket – prints 4/1 with Matte Finish and Foil Numbering (combined jacket run with ROW)

White Paper Sleeves

Marketing/RSD combo sticker”

Doors, The – ‘ Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 ‘ : 2 CD

Dr John – ‘ The Atco/Atlantic Singles 1968–1974 ‘ : 2XLP Opaque Purple Vinyl

Dr. Alban – ‘ It’s My Life ‘ : 10″ Translucent

Dream Syndicate, The – ‘ Sketches for the Days of Wine and Roses ‘ : LP

Dub Syndicate – ‘ Mellow & Colly ‘ : LP+CD

Durutti Column, The – ‘ Vini Reilly ‘ : LP

Dwight Yoakam – ‘ The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The ’80s (4LP) ‘ : 4LP Black Vinyl Box

Dwight Yoakam – ‘ The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The ’80s (4CD) ‘ : 4CD

Earl Hooker – ‘ There’s a Fungus Amung Us ‘ : 1LP splatter vinyl

Elaine Brown – ‘ Seize The Time – Black Panther Party ‘ : LP

Electrafixion – ‘ Burned ‘ : 1LP Black & White Swirl

Ellie Dixon – ‘ In Case Of Emergency ‘ : 7″ colour vinyl

Elton John – ‘ Caribou ‘ : 2LP

Emika – ‘ Transcended Before Me feat. Horace Andy ‘ : 12″

Emma Bunton – ‘ A Girl Like Me ‘ : 1LP

English Teacher – ‘ Live At The Brudenell Social Club ‘ : Vinyl – 12″

Ennio Morricone – ‘ Allonsanfan OST ‘ : LP Red Vinyl + insert

Ennio Morricone – ‘ Come imparai ad amare le donne OST ‘ : LP Green Vinyl + insert

Ennio Morricone – ‘ Storie di vita e malavita ‘ : Coloured LP

Ennio Morricone (feat Joan Baez – ‘ Sacco e Vanzetti OST ‘ : LP Clear Vinyl + insert

ENNY – ‘ We Go Again ‘ : 12”

Eric Carr of KISS – ‘ Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Editon ‘ : 2LPs

“Even More Dazed And Confused (Music

From The Motion Picture)” – ‘ “Even More Dazed and Confused: Music from the

Motion Picture” ‘ : 1LP, smoky purple vinyl. Single pocket jacket, white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap

Everything But The Girl – ‘ At Maida Vale ‘ : 12″

Faces – ‘ The Complete BBC Sessions ‘ : 2LP, 140g clear vinyl

Fall, The – ‘ A Country On The Click (Alternative Version) ‘ : LP

Family Tree, The – ‘ We Shall See Him As He Is ‘ : LP

Family Underground – ‘ For The Love Of You/Everybody Knows ‘ : 7″

Farm Dogs, The – ‘ Last Stand In Open Country ‘ : 2LP Black Vinyl

Fat Generous – ‘ Night Time Cool Breeze / Shake Your Body Down ‘ : 7″

Fatboy Slim – ‘ Everybody Loves A Remix ‘ : 12″ Zoetrope

Feso Trombone – ‘ Freedom train ‘ : LP

Fetty Wap – ‘ Fetty Wap ‘ : “2LP Color Vinyl (OPAQUE VIOLET)

Gatefold Jacket

2-Sided 11×11 Insert

Labels

Inner Sleeves

RSD Marketing Sticker”

FFRR – ‘ FFRR Sampler Vol. 1 (ORIGINALS) ‘ : 1LP

Field Music – ‘ Binding Time ‘ : 12″

Fields of the Nephilim – ‘ Burning the Fields LP ‘ : 2xLP

FIZZ – ‘ Live At Middle Farm ‘ : 1LP Colour

Fleet Foxes – ‘ Live On Boston Harbor ‘ : 3LP with Bellyband

Fleetwood Mac – ‘ Rumours ‘ : 1LP, picture disc

Flirtations, The – ‘ Still Sounds Like The Flirtations ‘ : LP

Flying Burrito Brothers, The – ‘ Bluegrass Special: Live in Amsterdam 1972 ‘ : 2xLP

Foghat – ‘ Live In New Orleans 1973 ‘ : 2LP Black Vinyl

Fools Garden – ‘ Lemon Tree ‘ : 12″ shaped picture disc

Fox The Fox – ‘ Precious Little Diamond (40th Ann.) ‘ : 12″

Frank Turner – ‘ Girl From The Record Shop’ // ‘All Night Crew’ ‘ : 7″

Frank Zappa – ‘ Zappa For President ‘ : 2 LP Gatefold red & blue splatter on white vinyl

Frankie and the Witch Fingers – ‘ Live at Levitation ‘ : 12″

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – ‘ The Genuine Imitation Life Gazette ‘ : 1LP, black vinyl

Fun Boy Three – ‘ Extended ‘ : 2xLP

Future Sound of London – ‘ ISDN ‘ : 2 x CD

Future Sound of London – ‘ ISDN ‘ : Coloured 2LP

Future Sound Of London, The – ‘ From The Archives ‘ : LP (Double)

Gabriels – ‘ EP Live From London 2023 ‘ : 12″ Black Vinyl

Galen & Paul – ‘ Uno Mas ‘ : 12″ Vinyl

Garbage – ‘ Lie To Me ‘ : 1LP Lime Green

Gemma Cullingford – ‘ Komiza Project, The ‘ : 12″

Gene Clark – ‘ No Other Sessions (50th Anniversary of No Other) ‘ : 2LP

Gene Clark – ‘ The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982 ‘ : 2LP in gatefold sleeve with 24-page booklet

Gentle Waves, The – ‘ Swansong For You ‘ : LP

George Harrison – ‘ Electronic Sound ‘ : 1LP Zoetrope

George Harrison – ‘ Wonderwall Music ‘ : 1LP Zoetrope

Ghost-Note – ‘ Mustard n’ Onions ‘ : Coloured Vinyl 2LP in gatefold jacket

Global Communication – ‘ Maiden Voyage (30th Ann.) ‘ : 12″

Goat – ‘ The Gallows Pole: Original Score ‘ : LP+7″

Goblin / Gianni Dell’Orso – ‘ Virus OST ‘ : LP Coloured Vinyl

Golden Earring – ‘ The Cut Sessions ‘ : 2xLP

Goldie Lookin Chain – ‘ Manifesto, The ‘ : LP

Goldie Lookin Chain – ‘ Mike Balls Boutique ‘ : LP

Gorillaz – ‘ Cracker Island (Deluxe) ‘ : 2LP Pink Vinyl

Gotan project – ‘ Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) ‘ : 10″

Grapefruit – ‘ Around Grapefuit (plus London Session) ‘ : LP

Grateful Dead – ‘ Nightfall Of Diamonds ‘ : 4LP, 180g black vinyl

Greg Foat & Gigi Masin – ‘ The Fish Factory Sessions ‘ : LP

Grohl, Benante, Ian – ‘ The Regulator ‘ : Single-sided 7″ with Etched B-Side

Groove Armada – ‘ White Light ‘ : 2LP Splatter

Groundhogs, The – ‘ Black Diamond ‘ : LP

Half Japanese – ‘ Our Solar System ‘ : LP

Harmonia – ‘ Musik von Harmonia / anniversary edition ‘ : 2LP

Hawkwind – ‘ Live Seventy-Nine ‘ : LP

Hayseed Dixie – ‘ Let There Be Rockgrass ‘ : 2LP

Held By Trees – ‘ Solace (Expanded Edition) ‘ : LP Double (2LP)

Herman’s Hermits – ‘ Only Last Night [Single] ‘ : 10″ Picture Disc

Hives, The – ‘ Lex Hives and Live From Terminal 5 ‘ : 2LP

Hives, The – ‘ Black and White Album ‘ : coloured LP

Holly Humberstone – ‘ Into Your Room (with MUNA) ‘ : 7″ Single

Hooveriii – ‘ Quest for Blood ‘ : 12″

Horace Andy & Sly and Robbie – ‘ Livin´ It Up ‘ : LP

Howlin’ Wolf – ‘ Live in Europe (Bremen, 1964) ‘ : 1LP smoke vinyl

Ian Hunter – ‘ Ian Hunter Defiance Part 2: Fiction ‘ : 2LP

Ipanemas, The – ‘ Samba Is Our Gift ‘ : LP

J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E. – ‘ Strong Island ‘ : 7″

Jack Adkins – ‘ American Sunset ‘ : LP

Jamiroquai – ‘ Live At BBC Maida Vale: 2006 ‘ : Green 12″ Vinyl

Jane Weaver – ‘ Quantify / Deep Perelle ‘ : 7″

Japanese House, The – ‘ ITEIAD Sessions ‘ : 12” White Vinyl

Jeff Buckley & Gary Lucas – ‘ Songs To No One ‘ : 12”, 2 x LP

Jeremy Gluck with Nikki Sudden & Rowland S Howard – ‘ I Knew Buffalo Bill ‘ : LP

Jessie Ware – ‘ Tough Love 10th anniversary ‘ : 2LP

Joe Pesci – ‘ Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (Limited Clear with Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition) ‘ : Clear with Orange Swirl Coloured LPJoe Strummer & The Mescaleros – ‘ Rock Art and the X-Ray Style ‘ : 2LP Pink

John Lennon – ‘ Mind Games ‘ : 12″ 4 Track 12” EP Luminous vinyl

John Minnis’ Big Bone Band – ‘ Classic I-Live ‘ : LP

Johnnie Mae Matthews – ‘ I Have No Choice/ That’s When It Hurts ‘ : 7″

Johnny Marr – ‘ Marr’s Guitars ‘ : Hardback Book

Joseph Cotton – ‘ New Fashion Way ‘ : LP

Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band – ‘ Anda Jaleo ‘ : LP

Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band – ‘ Perlas ‘ : LP

Josh Wink – ‘ “Higher State Of Conciousness

Erol Alkan remix” ‘ : 12″ EP – splatter

Jowe Head – ‘ The Other Side Of The Forest (Original Movie Sountrack) ‘ : LP

Kaiser Chiefs – ‘ Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album ‘ : 12″ Picture Disc LP

Karen Harding – ‘ Take Me Somewhere ‘ : Black LP

Kate Nash – ‘ Back At School b/w Space Odyssey 2001 (demo) ‘ : 7″

Katy J Pearson – ‘ Katy J Pearson & Friends Presents Songs From The Wicker Man ‘ : 12”

Keane – ‘ Live at Paridiso, Amsterdam (29/11/2004) ‘ : 2LP Coloured

Kenny Dorham – ‘ This Is The Moment: Sings And Plays ‘ : LP

Killing Joke – ‘ Live At Lokerse Feesten, 2003 ‘ : 2LPs + DVD

Kim Wilde – ‘ Special Disco Mixes ‘ : 2LP

King Kong – ‘ Repatriation ‘ : LP

Kirsty MacColl – ‘ Titanic Days ‘ : LP

Kristin Hersh – ‘ The Clear Pond Road Sessions ‘ : LP

Kristin Hersh – ‘ Hips & Makers (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) ‘ : 2LP

Kula Shaker – ‘ Natural Magick ‘ : 12″ Picture Disc LP

La Roux – ‘ Trouble In Paradise ‘ : coloured LP

Ladytron – ‘ Light & Magic ‘ : Blood Red Vinyl 2LP

Lamont Dozier – ‘ The New Lamont Dozier Album – Love and Beauty 50th Anniversary (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP

Larry Heard presents (Various Artists) – ‘ “REBIRTH 10

COMPILED BY LARRY HEARD Aka MR.FINGERS

” ‘ : 2LP

Laufey – ‘ A Night At The Symphony ‘ : 12″ 2LP

Leaf Hound – ‘ Grower Of Mushrooms ‘ : 1LP Splatter cloudy Yellow vinyl

Lee “Scratch” Perry – ‘ Skanking With The Upsetter ‘ : 1LP Yellow

Lemonheads, The – ‘ The Hotel Sessions ‘ : LP

Lightning Seeds – ‘ All I Want / Pure ‘ : 10″ Yellow Vinyl

Lil Peep – ‘ Star Shopping ‘ : 7″ 1LP

Lil Uzi Vert – ‘ Luv Is Rage ‘ : 1 x 140g 12″ White & Pink Splatter vinyl album

Lily Allen – ‘ It’s Not Me, It’s You ‘ : 1LP Zoetrope

Liminanas & David Menke, The – ‘ Heureux Gagnants (OST) ‘ : 1LP

Linda Ronstadt – ‘ The Asylum Albums (1973-1978) ‘ : 4LP Box Set

Little Richard – ‘ Right Now! ‘ : Sunflare coloured LP

London Grammar – ‘ The Remixes ‘ : x2 Green LP Vinyl

Lora Logic – ‘ Pedigree Charm [Deluxe Edition] ‘ : 2LP

Lordi – ‘ Bend Over and Pray the Lord ‘ : 2xLP

Lovejoy – ‘ Concrete / The Fall ‘ : 7″

Lovejoy – ‘ One Day / Sex Sells ‘ : 7″

Loveless, The – ‘ Elected ‘ : 7”

Lowell George – ‘ Thanks, I’ll Eat It Here (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : 2LP, 140g black vinyl, Gatefold jacket, white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap.

Ludovico Einaudi – ‘ Live At The Royal Albert Hall ‘ : 3LP Red Vinyl

Lulu – ‘ James Bond – The Man With The Golden Gun Picture Disc (RSD 2024) ‘ : PD

Madchild – ‘ Lawn Mower Man (10 Year Anniversary) ‘ : LP

Madness – ‘ Embarrassment ‘ : 12″ EP – black

Maisie Peters – ‘ The Good Witch (Deluxe) ‘ : 1 x 140g Clear Vinyl

Mal Waldron & Steve Lacy – ‘ The Mighty Warriors – Live In Antwerp ‘ : 2xLP

Mal-One – ‘ “Listen Up Punk! Punk Art Poetry

spoken word album” ‘ : LP

Mansun – ‘ Little Kix ‘ : 180g Clear Vinyl LP

Manu Dibango – ‘ Manu 76 ‘ : LP

Marc Bolan & T. Rex – ‘ Zinc Alloy (50th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ‘ : PD

Marianne Faithfull – ‘ Faithful Forever ‘ : LP

Mark Knopfler – ‘ The Boy ‘ : 12’ Vinyl

Mavis Staples – ‘ Have A Little Faith ‘ : Gatefold 2LP Silver Vinyl 45RPM

Maximum joy – ‘ Why cant we live together (previously unreleased version featuring Janine Rainforth) plus exclusive bonus live tracks ‘ : LP CLEAR

Melys – ‘ BBC Sessions Vol 1 (John Peel Sessions & other selected rarities) ‘ : LP

Members, The – ‘ Greetings From Knowhere ‘ : LP

Men, The – ‘ Manhattan Fire (New York City Demos) ‘ : LP

Michael Gray – ‘ The Weekend ‘ : 7″

Michael Schenker Group – ‘ MSG (Expanded Edition) ‘ : 180g Clear Vinyl 2LP in gatefold sleeve

Midge Ure – ‘ The Gift [Early Versions] ‘ : 1xLP

Mike Oldfield – ‘ Hergest Ridge 50th Anniversary ‘ : LP

Mike Welch – ‘ Renovations Remastered 2024 ‘ : LP

Miles Kane – ‘ Miles Kane & The Evils ‘ : 10″

Militarie Gun – ‘ Life Under The Sun ‘ : 10″

Monty Python – ‘ Live At Drury Lane 50th Anniversary ‘ : pic disc LP

Morcheeba – ‘ B-Sides & Beats ‘ : 1LP Green Vinyl

Morrissey & Siouxsie – ‘ Interlude ‘ : 1LP, 180g Gold Vinyl

Motley Crue – ‘ Supersonic and Demonic Relics ‘ : 1LP Splatter Vinyl

Motorhead – ‘ Remorse? No! ‘ : 2LP Silver

Motorpsycho – ‘ “- SMALL BOATS –

Shelling England* By The Round

” ‘ : 2CD

Mr.Big – ‘ The Big Finish – Lean Into It Live ‘ : Black and Red Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve

Mudhoney – ‘ Suck You Dry: The Reprise Years ‘ : 5LP, black vinyl

Nancy Sinatra – ‘ How Does That Grab You? ‘ : LP

Nat King Cole – ‘ Live At The Blue Note – Chicago ‘ : 2LP

Nat King Cole – ‘ Live At The Blue Note – Chicago ‘ : 2xCD

Near Jazz Experience feat. Mike Garson – ‘ Character Actor EP ‘ : 12″ EP

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – ‘ F*#!IN UP ‘ : LP Clear Vinyl

Nerina Pallot – ‘ Love Will Tear Us Apart ‘ : 10″ clear vinyl

Nightmares On Wax – ‘ Carboot Soul (25th Anniversary Edition) ‘ : 2LP + 7″

Noah Kahan – ‘ I Was/I Am ‘ : Coloured LP

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘ Magic Secrets #2 ‘ : 7″

Norman Connors – ‘ She’s Gone / Mr.C ‘ : 7″

Northside – ‘ Chicken Rhythms ‘ : LP

Notorious B.I.G., The – ‘ Ready To Die: The Instrumentals ‘ : 1LP, black vinyl. Single pocket jacket(prints 5/1), white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap

Oceansize – ‘ Home & Minor ‘ : Orange Vinyl LP

Offspring, The – ‘ Splinter ‘ : 1 LP die cut picture disc

Oh Wonder – ‘ Oh Wonder ‘ : 2LP 12″

Olafur Arnalds – ‘ ..And They Have Escaped The Weight Of Darkness ‘ : LP

Olivia Dean – ‘ Live At The Jazz Café ‘ : 12″ Black

OMD – ‘ Bauhaus Staircase Instrumentals ‘ : LP

OMD – ‘ Junk Culture Companion ‘ : 2LP

Orb, The – ‘ The Holloway Brooch (An Ambient Excursion Beyond The Orboretum) ‘ : 12-inch album

Orbital – ‘ Orbital ‘ : 2xLP

OST / Barry Gray – ‘ Stingray ‘ : 7″ EP Transparent Green Vinyl

OST / Barry Gray – ‘ UFO ‘ : 7″ EP Transparent Violet Vinyl

Other Two, The – ‘ Tasty Fish Remix EP ‘ : 12” Single – Transparent Blue

Outsiders, The – ‘ Calling on youth – One to infinity demos & early songs ‘ : LP RED

Paramore – ‘ RE: This is Why (Remix Album) ‘ : Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Red vinyl album. RSD 2024. Re: This Is Why is a new version of the record which includes 12 tracks

Paramore – ‘ RE: This Is Why (Remix Album) ‘ : Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Red (disc1) & White (disc2) vinyl album. RSD 2024.

Parliament – ‘ Osmium Deluxe Edition (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP

Pat Thomas featuring Lalo Schifrin – ‘ Desafinado ‘ : LP

Patrick Prins – ‘ Le Voie Le Soleil ‘ : 12″

Paul Weller – ‘ TBC ‘ : 7″ Single

Pearl Jam – ‘ Dark Matter ‘ : Coloured LP

Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH! – ‘ Heart as Big as Liverpool ‘ : 7″ Picture Disc

Peter Murphy – ‘ Peter Live – Volume One – Covers ‘ : LP

Pharoah Sanders – ‘ Harvest Time (収穫時期 – Radio Edit) / Love Will Find a Way (ラヴ・ウィル・ファインド・ア・ウェイ- Radio Edit) ‘ : 7”

Piero Umiliani – ‘ L’Arcangelo OST ‘ : LP Yellow Vinyl + insert

Pixies – ‘ Live From Red Rocks 2005 (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP

Prefab Sprout – ‘ Lions In My Garden ‘ : 12″ Vinyl

Prince Buster – ‘ Back To Where It All Began – The Blue Beat Years ‘ : Black 2LP

Prince Far I – ‘ Cry Tuff Chants On U ‘ : 2LP

Propaganda – ‘ Die 1000 Augen des Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1) / The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1. ‘ : Coloured LP

Public Image Limited – ‘ This Is PiL ‘ : CASSETTE

Public Image Limited – ‘ What The World Needs Now ‘ : CASSETTE

Public Image Limited – ‘ End Of World ‘ : CASSETTE

Public Service Broadcasting – ‘ Gagarin ‘ : 7″

Pulp – ‘ Intro The Gift Recordings ‘ : LP Blue Vinyl

Queen – ‘ Cool Cat ‘ : 7″ Colour Vinyl – Pink

Queen Latifah – ‘ Nature of a Sistah ‘ : LP – 140 gram, black vinyl in a custom printed sleeve & jacket

Ramones – ‘ The 1975 Sire Demos (Demos) ‘ : 1LP, 140g color vinyl, Single pocket jacket, Black poly-lined sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap

Ras Allah – ‘ Heaven is my roof ‘ : LP

Replacements, The – ‘ Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986 ‘ : “2LP, 140g black vinyl

Gatefold

4/4 Printed LP Insert

Shrink

RSD/Mktg combo sticker”

Residents, The – ‘ LEFTOVERS AGAIN!? AGAIN!?!?! ‘ : LP

Richard O’Brien / OST – ‘ The Rocky Horror Show ( original Richard O’Brien demos) ‘ : 1LP black vinyl

Richmond Fontaine – ‘ Post To Wire (20th Anniversary Edition) ‘ : LPx2

Richmond Fontaine – ‘ Winnemucca ‘ : LP

Ringo Starr – ‘ Crooked Boy EP ‘ : EP

Roches, The – ‘ The Roches (Limited 45th Anniversary Ruby Red Vinyl Edition) ‘ : LP Vinyl

Roger Waters – ‘ The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Picture Disc) ‘ : 12-inch album (Picture Disc)

Rolling Stones, The – ‘ Live At Racket, NYC ‘ : 1LP

Rolling Stones, The – ‘ Rolling Stones ‘ : 1LP Blue

Royal Trux – ‘ Royal Trux ‘ : LP

Scott Walker – ‘ Tilt (half speed master) ‘ : 2LP coloured

Sex Pistols – ‘ The Filth & the Fury OST ‘ : LP

Shed Seven – ‘ Changed Giver ‘ : 1xLP

Shelly Manne – ‘ Jazz From The Pacific Northwest ‘ : Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 16-page booklet

Sia – ‘ Colour The Small One ‘ : LP

Sinead O’Connor – ‘ You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart – 30th anniversary ‘ : 12″ Single

Siouxsie & the Banshees – ‘ Nocturne ‘ : 2LP Coloured

Sisters of Mercy, The – ‘ Body and Soul / Walk Away ‘ : 140g Clear & Black Vinyl EP The 40th anniversary of The Sisters Of Mercy’s first two EPs from 1984, packaged together as one LP.

Sizzla – ‘ Kalonji ‘ : 2LP

Sleater-Kinney – ‘ This Time / Here Today 7″ Single ‘ : Coloured 7″

Slits, The – ‘ In the Beginning ‘ : 2xLP

Soft Cell – ‘ Non Stop Extended Cabaret ‘ : 2LP

Sonic Youth – ‘ Hits Are For Squares ‘ : 1 LP Gold Nugget Jacket with gold foil sticker

Sonny Rollins – ‘ Freedom Weaver: The 1959 European Tour Recording ‘ : 4XLP

Sophie Ellis-Bextor – ‘ Remixes ‘ : 2LP Coloured

Sorrow – ‘ Sleep Now Forever ‘ : 2LP

Soundtracks & Head – ‘ Daga Daga Daga ‘ : LP

South Park – ‘ South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert ‘ : 3 LP Blue vinyl

Space Lady, The – ‘ The Space Lady’s Other Hits ‘ : MLP

Spoonfed Hybrid – ‘ Spoonfed Hybrid (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) ‘ : 2LP

Steel Pulse – ‘ Handsworth Revolution ‘ : 2LP

Steps – ‘ Deeper Shade Of Blue – The Remixes (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ‘ : PD

Steven Wilson – ‘ Harmonic Divergence ‘ : 1LP

Suede – ‘ Autofiction: Live ‘ : 1LP Grey

SUN RA – ‘ AT THE SHOWCASE – LIVE IN CHICAGO ‘ : 2LP

Sun Ra – ‘ Inside The Light World: Sun Ra Meets The OVC ‘ : 2LP

Suns of Arqa – ‘ Wadada magic ‘ : LP light blue

Super Furry Animals – ‘ Fuzzy Logic (B-Sides & Besides) ‘ : 1LP Green Vinyl

Supergrass – ‘ Kiss Of Life Is 20 ‘ : 10″ Clear

Superior Elevation – ‘ Giving You Love / Sassy Lady ‘ : 7″

Sylvia Telles – ‘ Princess Of Bossa Nova! Amor De Gente Moça (Musicas De Antonio Carlos Jobim….E Mais!) ‘ : LPx2

Talking Heads – ‘ Live On Tour ‘ : “2LP – 180g black vinyl

LP labels, CMYK

Black poly sleeve

Single pocket jacket, prints 4/1 + matte UV on heavyweight board

Shrink wrap

Marketing sticker

Talking Heads sticker”

Team Sleep – ‘ Team Sleep ‘ : 2LP Colour vinyl

Telescopes, The – ‘ Editions ‘ : LP

Telescopes, The – ‘ Growing Eyes Becoming String (Remix 7″) ‘ : 7″

Television – ‘ Live At The Academy NYC 12.4.92 ‘ : LPx2

Temples – ‘ Sun Structures ‘ : 2LP

The Jimmy Castor Bunch – ‘ It’s Just Begun/ Troglodyte (Cave Man) ‘ : 7″

Thin Lizzy – ‘ Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976 ‘ : 2LP

This Is The Kit – ‘ Live at Minack Theatre ‘ : LP

Tinman – ‘ Eighteen Strings (Original Mixes) ‘ : 12″ Single (Silver vinyl)

Todd Rundgren – ‘ Todd ‘ : 2LP, 2 color vinyl (1 orange, 1 green)

Tom Grennan – ‘ What Ifs & Maybe’s ‘ : Tri-Coloured Marble effect LP Vinyl

Tom Jones – ‘ It’s Not Unusual ‘ : 7″ Amber Vinyl

Tom Tom Club – ‘ Genius of Love Remix Album ‘ : LP

Trashcan Sinatras – ‘ Wild Pendulum (Silver LP) ‘ : Silver color LP

Travis Biggs – ‘ Solar Funk (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP

Tricky – ‘ Angels With Dirty Faces ‘ : 2LP Coloured

Two Lone Swordsmen – ‘ Still My World ‘ : LP

U2 – ‘ Atomic City – Live from Sphere ‘ : 10″ Transparent Red with unique large poster

UB40 – ‘ UB45 ‘ : 1LP

Ufo – ‘ Lights Out In Tokyo – Live ‘ : 2LP

UK Subs – ‘ UK Subversives (Fall Out singles collection) ‘ : 2xLP

Ultramagnetic Mc’s – ‘ The Ultra’s Live At the Brixton Acadamy ‘ : 1xLP

Ultravox – ‘ Steven Wilson Extended Re-mixes ‘ : 12″

Universe City – ‘ Can You Get Down / Serious, ‘ : 12″

Unwritten Law – ‘ Blue Room (30 Year Anniversary) ‘ : LP

V/a(- Blaine L. Reininger, Durutti Column, Stockholm Monsters) – ‘ Greetings from S.G.V. -The Greetings LP ‘ : LP clear

VA – ‘ Timeless Jazz Classics (Compiled by Gilles Peterson) ‘ : 2xLP

VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – ‘ Punk 45: Kill the Hippies! Kill Yourself! The American Nation Destroys Its Young ‘ : 2LP

VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – ‘ 300% Dynamite ‘ : 2LP

VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – ‘ Studio One Rude Boy ‘ : 2LP

Various – ‘ Crawling The Walls / Meets…. ‘ : 2CD

Various – ‘ Andy Smith’s Northern Soul Essentials ‘ : 1LP Green Vinyl

Various – ‘ Los Nuggetz: Garage & Psyche from Latin America ‘ : Coloured vinyl LP

Various – ‘ DJ Koco – Brazil 45 Vol.5 ‘ : 5×7″ boxset

Various – ‘ The Bristol Roots Explosion ‘ : LP

Various – ‘ Blue Note Re:Imagined ‘ : 2LP Smokey Clear & Blue

Various – Room In The Sky – ‘ In a Lovers Rock Style ‘ : LP

Various Artists – ‘ Murder Was The Case Soundtrack 30th Anniversary ‘ : 2xLP

Various Artists – ‘ A Tribute To NEU! ‘ : 2LP

Various Artists – ‘ The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake – The Singles Collection ‘ : 7″ box set

Various Artists – ‘ Penrose Showcase Vol.II ‘ : LP

Various Artists – ‘ The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed ‘ : LP

Various Artists – ‘ Nashville Goes Fuzz ‘ : LP

Various Artists – ‘ “Lost In Translation (Music From The Motion Picture

Soundtrack)” ‘ : 2LP black vinyl

Various Artists – ‘ “Ripples Presents…

Psychedelic Sunshine Pop from the 1960s” ‘ : 2LP Black

Various Artsits – ‘ Hillbillies In Hell: Whiskey Is The Devil ‘ : LP

Verve, The – ‘ No Come Down ‘ : LP

Village Choir, The – ‘ Along The Beach PT1/ Sweet Hot Lips ‘ : 7″

Vince Guaraldi – ‘ “It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown” OSR ‘ : 12″ 45RPM

Viv Albertine – ‘ Flesh ‘ : 12”

Wailers, The – ‘ The Best Of The Wailers ‘ : LP

Weeknd, The – ‘ Live at SoFi Stadium ‘ : 3LP, triple gatefold with semigloss finish, labels with semi gloss finish, generic black sleeves. Black Vinyl

Who, The – ‘ Story Of The Who ‘ : 2LP Coloured

Wilco – ‘ The Whole Love Expanded ‘ : x3 LP Vinyl Box-Set

Willie Nelson – ‘ Phases and Stages ‘ : “2LP – 140g black vinyl

LP labels, CMYK

Black poly sleeves

Double pocket gatefold jacket, prints 4/0 with Matte UV on heavyweight board

Shrink wrap

Marketing sticker”

Winfield Parker – ‘ I Wanna Be With You/ My Love For You ‘ : 7″

Wingmen – ‘ The Model/I Got A Right ‘ : 7”

Winston Reedy – ‘ Red Rose ‘ : LP

X-Press 2 – ‘ Muzik X-Press/ London X-Press ‘ : 12 inch

X-Ray Spex – ‘ Conscious Consumer (Picture Disc) ‘ : LP

X-Ray Spex – ‘ Germ Free Adolescents ‘ : Re-issue of 1978 album now on picture disc 12” insert containing artwork, photos and extensive sleeve notes.

Yardbirds, The – ‘ Psycho Daisies – The Complete B-Sides (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP

Yardbirds, The – ‘ 5 Live ‘ : LP

Yellowman – ‘ Zunggugungzuguzungguzeng ‘ : Yellow Vinyl LP

Yes – ‘ Yale Bowl ’71 ‘ : “1LP – 140g black vinyl

LP labels, CMYK

White poly sleeve

Single pocket jacket, prints 4/0 + matte AQ on standard board

Shrink wrap

Marketing sticker”

Young Fathers – ‘ DEAD (10th Anniversary Edition) ‘ : LP

Young Thug – ‘ Jeffrey ‘ : 1LP, Blue Vinyl

Youth Meets Radical Dance Faction – ‘ Cockroach Town ‘ : 12”

Yusef Lateef – ‘ Atlantis Lullaby – The Concert From Avignon ‘ : 180g 2LP with booklet

Yusuf/Cat Stevens – ‘ Numbers ‘ : 1LP Lenticular Cover

Yusuf/Cat Stevens – ‘ Izitso ‘ : 1LP Lenticular Cover