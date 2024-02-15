Record Store Day 2024: Check out the full list of releases

Record Store Day have announced the full list of exclusive releases for their 2024 event. Check it out below.
The event celebrating independent record stores around the world will return on Saturday, April 20 – giving fans the chance to buy special one-off collectable releases on vinyl, cassette and more from hundreds of artists – including The 1975, David Bowie, Daft Punk, Blur, Lily Allen, Gorillaz, Elton John, Paramore and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.
This year marks the 17th edition of the event, and it comes after the news that vinyl sales rose by nearly 15 per cent in the first nine months of 2023, despite the ongoing dominance of streaming services.
We’re releasing a VERY limited edition Double-A Side 7” version of 'Creeping On The Dancefloor’ for Record Store Day this year. pic.twitter.com/ILzgVOMNRF
— The Zutons (@ZutonsThe) February 15, 2024
The full list of Record Store Day 2024 releases is:
100 Gecs – ‘ Snake Eyes ‘ : 10″ Picture Disc
10000 Maniacs – ‘ Playing Favorites ‘ : 2XLP Opaque Red Vinyl
101 Strings – ‘ Astro-Sounds From Beyond The Year 2000 ‘ : 1LP Blue Vinyl
1975, The – ‘ The 1975 Live At Gorilla ‘ : 2LP
86TVs – ‘ You Don’t Have To Be Yourself ‘ : 10″ Black Vinyl EP
94 East Featuring Prince – ‘ The Legendary Recordings, 1975-1985 ‘ : 3LPs
Aggrovators – ‘ Dubbing at King Tubbys ‘ : Red Vinyl 2LP
Aggrovators – ‘ Dubbing at King Tubbys Vol 2 ‘ : Blue Vinyl 2LP
Ahmad Jamal – ‘ Live at Bubba’s ‘ : 1LP black vinyl
Air – ‘ Kelly Watch The Stars ‘ : 12″ Picture Disc
Airplane! Soundtrack (complete score) – ‘ Airplane! Soundtrack (complete score) ‘ : Coloured LP in gatefold sleeve
Alan Parsons Project, The – ‘ Pyramid ‘Work in Progress’ ‘ : 1xLP
Alberto Baldan Bembo – ‘ The Soul of“Ali” Ben Djamballa ‘ : LP blue vinyl
Alborosie – ‘ Dub Pirate ‘ : White Orange Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve
Alex Chilton – ‘ Cliches ‘ : LP
Alison Goldfrapp – ‘ The Love Reinvention ‘ : 2LP Black
Amancio D’Silva – ‘ Reflections ‘ : LP + DIGITAL
Anne Briggs – ‘ Anne Briggs ‘ : LP + 7″
Apocalyptica – ‘ Worlds Collide (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : Numbered, Marbled Vinyl 2LP
April March / Kelley Stoltz – ‘ April March Sings Kelley Stoltz ‘ : 12″
Art Tatum – ‘ Jewels In The Treasure Box: The 1953 Chicago Blue Note Jazz Club Recordings ‘ : 3XLP
As December Falls – ‘ As December Falls ‘ : Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP
As December Falls – ‘ Happier ‘ : Tri-Colour Coloured Vinyl LP
Ashaye – ‘ Dreaming / What’s This World Coming To ‘ : 12″
Ashby – ‘ Power Ballads ‘ : LP
Ashnikko – ‘ Demidevil ‘ : 1LP
At The Drive-In – ‘ In/Casino/Out ‘ : LP
At The Gates – ‘ Slaughter Of The Soul ‘ : 12″ LP
Ateez – ‘ WORLD EP.FIN : WILL ‘ : LP+7″
Average White Band – ‘ Live At The Rainbow Theatre: 1974 (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP
Azymuth – ‘ Jazz Carnival ‘ : 12″
Barclay James Harvest – ‘ Barclay James Harvest & Other Short Stories ‘ : LP
Be Bop Deluxe – ‘ Futurama (Stephen Tayler mix) ‘ : LP
Beat, The – ‘ Wha’ppen? (Expanded Edition) ‘ : 2LP, color vinyl
Bebe Rexha – ‘ All Your Fault: Parts 1 & 2 ‘ : 1LP (3 Different Color Variants)
Bevis Frond, The – ‘ Live at the Great American Music Hall ‘ : 2XLP
Big Country – ‘ Why The Long Face ‘ : 1LP Tourquoise
Bill Evans Trio – ‘ Everybody Digs Bill Evans ‘ : LP
Billie Marten – ‘ As Long As (EP) ‘ : 10″
Billy Bragg – ‘ Bloke On Bloke ‘ : 1xLP
Birdmask – ‘ Tristan ‘ : 12″ EP
Black Delta Movement, The – ‘ In Acetate ‘ : 12″ EP
Black Sabbath – ‘ Paranoid ‘ : 1LP splatter
Black Watch, The – ‘ The Morning Papers Have Given Us The Vapours ‘ : LP
Blessed Madonna, The – ‘ Have Mercy EP ‘ : 1LP
Bloc Party – ‘ The High Life EP ‘ : 12″ EP – Splatter
Blue Aeroplanes, The – ‘ Beatsongs (Expanded Edition) ‘ : 2LP, 140g clear vinyl, gatefold sleeve
Blues Pills – ‘ Birthday / Don’t You Love It ‘ : “1LP Red &
White Marble”
Blur – ‘ Parlklife (Zoetrope LP) ‘ : Zoetrope LP
Bob Frank – ‘ Broke Again–The Lost Recordings (Limited Wine Red Vinyl Edition) ‘ : LP Vinyl
Boogie Down Productions – ‘ Poetry/ 9mm Goes Bang ‘ : 7″
Brian Poole & The Tremeloes – ‘ Twist & Shout ‘ : 7″ Yellow Vinyl
Brother Jack McDuff – ‘ Ain’t No Sunshine ‘ : Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 4-page booklet
Bryan Ferry – ‘ The Right Stuff ‘ : 12″ EP – Blue
Buena Vista Social Club – ‘ Buena Vista Social Club ‘ : 1LP Gold
Caitlin Rose – ‘ The Stand In ‘ : LP
Cannonball Adderley – ‘ Burnin In Bordeaux – Live in France 1969 ‘ : 180g 2LP with booklet
Cannonball Adderley – ‘ Poppin in Paris: Live at the Olympia 1972 ‘ : 180g 2LP with booklet
Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – ‘ The Spotlight Kid (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : 2LP, milky clear vinyl
Carol Douglas – ‘ The Disco Sound of Carol Douglas ‘ : 1LP coloured vinyl
Catfish & The Bottlemen – ‘ The Balcony ‘ : LP
Celeste – ‘ Everyday ‘ : 7″ Single
Charlatans, The – ‘ Indian Rope ‘ : 12″ Pic Disc
Charlie Watts – ‘ Live At Fulham Town Hall ‘ : 1LP Black
Cheech & Chong – ‘ Up In Smoke ‘ : 1LP, Green/smoke black vinyl
Chet Baker & Jack Sheldon – ‘ Chet Baker / Jack Sheldon – The Lost Studio Album ‘ : 1LP
Chills, The – ‘ The Lost EP ‘ : LP
China Burton – ‘ You Don’t Care (About Our Love) ‘ : 12″
Chris Isaak – ‘ Beyond The Sun (The Complete Collection) ‘ : 2-LP colored vinyl in gatefold sleeve with printed sleeves and insert with Chris’ drawings
Chris White Experience, The – ‘ The Best Of ‘ : LP
Christophe – ‘ Les Mots Bleus ‘ : 12″ Blue
Clement Bushay and Carl Bert – ‘ Reggae for lovers ‘ : LP
Cockney Rejects – ‘ Rejects Rarities ‘ : LP
Come – ‘ Eleven:Eleven (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : LP + 7″
Cramps, The – ‘ Ultra Twist (30th Ann.) ‘ : 12″
Cranberries, The – ‘ Bury The Hatchet (The Complete Sessions) (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP
Cure, The – ‘ The Top – 40th Anniversary Picture Disc ‘ : pic disc
Daft Punk – ‘ Something About Us (Love Theme From Interstella 555 ‘ : 12″ Single Black Vinyl
Damage – ‘ Recorded Live Off the Board At CBGB ‘ : LP
Dandy Warhols, The – ‘ Live at Levitation ‘ : 12″
Das Koolies – ‘ Das Koolies Remixed ‘ : 12″
Dave Allison – ‘ Conscious Dream ‘ : 2LP
David Bowie – ‘ Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) ‘ : 1LP, 180g Black Vinyl
David Sylvian & Nine Horses – ‘ Snow Borne Sorrow ‘ : LP
De La Soul – ‘ Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996 ‘ : LP – 140 gram, tan vinyl, in a custom printed sleeve & jacket
De La Soul – ‘ Live at Tramps, NYC, 1996 ‘ : CD in a 4 panel CD slipcase
Deacon Blue – ‘ Peace Will Come ‘ : 1xLP
Dead By Sunrise – ‘ Out Of Ashes ‘ : 2LP Colour Vinyl
Dead Horse – ‘ Dead Horse Tapes, The – Blown Away ‘ : LP
Dead Or Alive – ‘ The Pete Hammond Hi-Nrg Remixes (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP
Def Leppard – ‘ Live At Leadmill ‘ : 2 LP Silver Vinyl
Delia Derbyshire – ‘ Inventions for Radio ‘ : 6 CD Box
Devin The Dude – ‘ Acoustic Levitation ‘ : 2LP
Dexys x Dutch Uncles – ‘ Dance With Me ‘ : 12″
DITZ X Heavy Lungs – ‘ DITZ X Heavy Lungs Live at The BBC ‘ : Pink and Green Splatter 12″ with trading card
Divorce – ‘ Heady Metal ‘ : 12’ Vinyl
Doctor Who – ‘ Doctor Who: The Edge of Destruction (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ‘ : PD
Dolores O’Riordan – ‘ Are You Listening ‘ : 2LP White
Dome City Orchestra Feat Delisha, The – ‘ Dig It! (Extended/Short/Instrumental) ‘ : 12″
Don Carlos – ‘ Pass Me The Lazer Beam ‘ : LP
Donna Summer – ‘ “Many” States Of Independence (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP
Doors, The – ‘ Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 ‘ : “3LP – 140g Blue Vinyl (TBD)
Trifold Jacket – prints 4/1 with Matte Finish and Foil Numbering (combined jacket run with ROW)
White Paper Sleeves
Marketing/RSD combo sticker”
Doors, The – ‘ Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 ‘ : 2 CD
Dr John – ‘ The Atco/Atlantic Singles 1968–1974 ‘ : 2XLP Opaque Purple Vinyl
Dr. Alban – ‘ It’s My Life ‘ : 10″ Translucent
Dream Syndicate, The – ‘ Sketches for the Days of Wine and Roses ‘ : LP
Dub Syndicate – ‘ Mellow & Colly ‘ : LP+CD
Durutti Column, The – ‘ Vini Reilly ‘ : LP
Dwight Yoakam – ‘ The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The ’80s (4LP) ‘ : 4LP Black Vinyl Box
Dwight Yoakam – ‘ The Beginning And Then Some: The Albums Of The ’80s (4CD) ‘ : 4CD
Earl Hooker – ‘ There’s a Fungus Amung Us ‘ : 1LP splatter vinyl
Elaine Brown – ‘ Seize The Time – Black Panther Party ‘ : LP
Electrafixion – ‘ Burned ‘ : 1LP Black & White Swirl
Ellie Dixon – ‘ In Case Of Emergency ‘ : 7″ colour vinyl
Elton John – ‘ Caribou ‘ : 2LP
Emika – ‘ Transcended Before Me feat. Horace Andy ‘ : 12″
Emma Bunton – ‘ A Girl Like Me ‘ : 1LP
English Teacher – ‘ Live At The Brudenell Social Club ‘ : Vinyl – 12″
Ennio Morricone – ‘ Allonsanfan OST ‘ : LP Red Vinyl + insert
Ennio Morricone – ‘ Come imparai ad amare le donne OST ‘ : LP Green Vinyl + insert
Ennio Morricone – ‘ Storie di vita e malavita ‘ : Coloured LP
Ennio Morricone (feat Joan Baez – ‘ Sacco e Vanzetti OST ‘ : LP Clear Vinyl + insert
ENNY – ‘ We Go Again ‘ : 12”
Eric Carr of KISS – ‘ Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Editon ‘ : 2LPs
“Even More Dazed And Confused (Music
From The Motion Picture)” – ‘ “Even More Dazed and Confused: Music from the
Motion Picture” ‘ : 1LP, smoky purple vinyl. Single pocket jacket, white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap
Everything But The Girl – ‘ At Maida Vale ‘ : 12″
Faces – ‘ The Complete BBC Sessions ‘ : 2LP, 140g clear vinyl
Fall, The – ‘ A Country On The Click (Alternative Version) ‘ : LP
Family Tree, The – ‘ We Shall See Him As He Is ‘ : LP
Family Underground – ‘ For The Love Of You/Everybody Knows ‘ : 7″
Farm Dogs, The – ‘ Last Stand In Open Country ‘ : 2LP Black Vinyl
Fat Generous – ‘ Night Time Cool Breeze / Shake Your Body Down ‘ : 7″
Fatboy Slim – ‘ Everybody Loves A Remix ‘ : 12″ Zoetrope
Feso Trombone – ‘ Freedom train ‘ : LP
Fetty Wap – ‘ Fetty Wap ‘ : “2LP Color Vinyl (OPAQUE VIOLET)
Gatefold Jacket
2-Sided 11×11 Insert
Labels
Inner Sleeves
RSD Marketing Sticker”
FFRR – ‘ FFRR Sampler Vol. 1 (ORIGINALS) ‘ : 1LP
Field Music – ‘ Binding Time ‘ : 12″
Fields of the Nephilim – ‘ Burning the Fields LP ‘ : 2xLP
FIZZ – ‘ Live At Middle Farm ‘ : 1LP Colour
Fleet Foxes – ‘ Live On Boston Harbor ‘ : 3LP with Bellyband
Fleetwood Mac – ‘ Rumours ‘ : 1LP, picture disc
Flirtations, The – ‘ Still Sounds Like The Flirtations ‘ : LP
Flying Burrito Brothers, The – ‘ Bluegrass Special: Live in Amsterdam 1972 ‘ : 2xLP
Foghat – ‘ Live In New Orleans 1973 ‘ : 2LP Black Vinyl
Fools Garden – ‘ Lemon Tree ‘ : 12″ shaped picture disc
Fox The Fox – ‘ Precious Little Diamond (40th Ann.) ‘ : 12″
Frank Turner – ‘ Girl From The Record Shop’ // ‘All Night Crew’ ‘ : 7″
Frank Zappa – ‘ Zappa For President ‘ : 2 LP Gatefold red & blue splatter on white vinyl
Frankie and the Witch Fingers – ‘ Live at Levitation ‘ : 12″
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons – ‘ The Genuine Imitation Life Gazette ‘ : 1LP, black vinyl
Fun Boy Three – ‘ Extended ‘ : 2xLP
Future Sound of London – ‘ ISDN ‘ : 2 x CD
Future Sound of London – ‘ ISDN ‘ : Coloured 2LP
Future Sound Of London, The – ‘ From The Archives ‘ : LP (Double)
Gabriels – ‘ EP Live From London 2023 ‘ : 12″ Black Vinyl
Galen & Paul – ‘ Uno Mas ‘ : 12″ Vinyl
Garbage – ‘ Lie To Me ‘ : 1LP Lime Green
Gemma Cullingford – ‘ Komiza Project, The ‘ : 12″
Gene Clark – ‘ No Other Sessions (50th Anniversary of No Other) ‘ : 2LP
Gene Clark – ‘ The Lost Studio Sessions 1964-1982 ‘ : 2LP in gatefold sleeve with 24-page booklet
Gentle Waves, The – ‘ Swansong For You ‘ : LP
George Harrison – ‘ Electronic Sound ‘ : 1LP Zoetrope
George Harrison – ‘ Wonderwall Music ‘ : 1LP Zoetrope
Ghost-Note – ‘ Mustard n’ Onions ‘ : Coloured Vinyl 2LP in gatefold jacket
Global Communication – ‘ Maiden Voyage (30th Ann.) ‘ : 12″
Goat – ‘ The Gallows Pole: Original Score ‘ : LP+7″
Goblin / Gianni Dell’Orso – ‘ Virus OST ‘ : LP Coloured Vinyl
Golden Earring – ‘ The Cut Sessions ‘ : 2xLP
Goldie Lookin Chain – ‘ Manifesto, The ‘ : LP
Goldie Lookin Chain – ‘ Mike Balls Boutique ‘ : LP
Gorillaz – ‘ Cracker Island (Deluxe) ‘ : 2LP Pink Vinyl
Gotan project – ‘ Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre) ‘ : 10″
Grapefruit – ‘ Around Grapefuit (plus London Session) ‘ : LP
Grateful Dead – ‘ Nightfall Of Diamonds ‘ : 4LP, 180g black vinyl
Greg Foat & Gigi Masin – ‘ The Fish Factory Sessions ‘ : LP
Grohl, Benante, Ian – ‘ The Regulator ‘ : Single-sided 7″ with Etched B-Side
Groove Armada – ‘ White Light ‘ : 2LP Splatter
Groundhogs, The – ‘ Black Diamond ‘ : LP
Half Japanese – ‘ Our Solar System ‘ : LP
Harmonia – ‘ Musik von Harmonia / anniversary edition ‘ : 2LP
Hawkwind – ‘ Live Seventy-Nine ‘ : LP
Hayseed Dixie – ‘ Let There Be Rockgrass ‘ : 2LP
Held By Trees – ‘ Solace (Expanded Edition) ‘ : LP Double (2LP)
Herman’s Hermits – ‘ Only Last Night [Single] ‘ : 10″ Picture Disc
Hives, The – ‘ Lex Hives and Live From Terminal 5 ‘ : 2LP
Hives, The – ‘ Black and White Album ‘ : coloured LP
Holly Humberstone – ‘ Into Your Room (with MUNA) ‘ : 7″ Single
Hooveriii – ‘ Quest for Blood ‘ : 12″
Horace Andy & Sly and Robbie – ‘ Livin´ It Up ‘ : LP
Howlin’ Wolf – ‘ Live in Europe (Bremen, 1964) ‘ : 1LP smoke vinyl
Ian Hunter – ‘ Ian Hunter Defiance Part 2: Fiction ‘ : 2LP
Ipanemas, The – ‘ Samba Is Our Gift ‘ : LP
J.V.C. F.O.R.C.E. – ‘ Strong Island ‘ : 7″
Jack Adkins – ‘ American Sunset ‘ : LP
Jamiroquai – ‘ Live At BBC Maida Vale: 2006 ‘ : Green 12″ Vinyl
Jane Weaver – ‘ Quantify / Deep Perelle ‘ : 7″
Japanese House, The – ‘ ITEIAD Sessions ‘ : 12” White Vinyl
Jeff Buckley & Gary Lucas – ‘ Songs To No One ‘ : 12”, 2 x LP
Jeremy Gluck with Nikki Sudden & Rowland S Howard – ‘ I Knew Buffalo Bill ‘ : LP
Jessie Ware – ‘ Tough Love 10th anniversary ‘ : 2LP
Joe Pesci – ‘ Little Joe Sure Can Sing! (Limited Clear with Orange Swirl Vinyl Edition) ‘ : Clear with Orange Swirl Coloured LPJoe Strummer & The Mescaleros – ‘ Rock Art and the X-Ray Style ‘ : 2LP Pink
John Lennon – ‘ Mind Games ‘ : 12″ 4 Track 12” EP Luminous vinyl
John Minnis’ Big Bone Band – ‘ Classic I-Live ‘ : LP
Johnnie Mae Matthews – ‘ I Have No Choice/ That’s When It Hurts ‘ : 7″
Johnny Marr – ‘ Marr’s Guitars ‘ : Hardback Book
Joseph Cotton – ‘ New Fashion Way ‘ : LP
Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band – ‘ Anda Jaleo ‘ : LP
Josephine Foster and the Victor Herrero Band – ‘ Perlas ‘ : LP
Josh Wink – ‘ “Higher State Of Conciousness
Erol Alkan remix” ‘ : 12″ EP – splatter
Jowe Head – ‘ The Other Side Of The Forest (Original Movie Sountrack) ‘ : LP
Kaiser Chiefs – ‘ Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album ‘ : 12″ Picture Disc LP
Karen Harding – ‘ Take Me Somewhere ‘ : Black LP
Kate Nash – ‘ Back At School b/w Space Odyssey 2001 (demo) ‘ : 7″
Katy J Pearson – ‘ Katy J Pearson & Friends Presents Songs From The Wicker Man ‘ : 12”
Keane – ‘ Live at Paridiso, Amsterdam (29/11/2004) ‘ : 2LP Coloured
Kenny Dorham – ‘ This Is The Moment: Sings And Plays ‘ : LP
Killing Joke – ‘ Live At Lokerse Feesten, 2003 ‘ : 2LPs + DVD
Kim Wilde – ‘ Special Disco Mixes ‘ : 2LP
King Kong – ‘ Repatriation ‘ : LP
Kirsty MacColl – ‘ Titanic Days ‘ : LP
Kristin Hersh – ‘ The Clear Pond Road Sessions ‘ : LP
Kristin Hersh – ‘ Hips & Makers (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) ‘ : 2LP
Kula Shaker – ‘ Natural Magick ‘ : 12″ Picture Disc LP
La Roux – ‘ Trouble In Paradise ‘ : coloured LP
Ladytron – ‘ Light & Magic ‘ : Blood Red Vinyl 2LP
Lamont Dozier – ‘ The New Lamont Dozier Album – Love and Beauty 50th Anniversary (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP
Larry Heard presents (Various Artists) – ‘ “REBIRTH 10
COMPILED BY LARRY HEARD Aka MR.FINGERS
” ‘ : 2LP
Laufey – ‘ A Night At The Symphony ‘ : 12″ 2LP
Leaf Hound – ‘ Grower Of Mushrooms ‘ : 1LP Splatter cloudy Yellow vinyl
Lee “Scratch” Perry – ‘ Skanking With The Upsetter ‘ : 1LP Yellow
Lemonheads, The – ‘ The Hotel Sessions ‘ : LP
Lightning Seeds – ‘ All I Want / Pure ‘ : 10″ Yellow Vinyl
Lil Peep – ‘ Star Shopping ‘ : 7″ 1LP
Lil Uzi Vert – ‘ Luv Is Rage ‘ : 1 x 140g 12″ White & Pink Splatter vinyl album
Lily Allen – ‘ It’s Not Me, It’s You ‘ : 1LP Zoetrope
Liminanas & David Menke, The – ‘ Heureux Gagnants (OST) ‘ : 1LP
Linda Ronstadt – ‘ The Asylum Albums (1973-1978) ‘ : 4LP Box Set
Little Richard – ‘ Right Now! ‘ : Sunflare coloured LP
London Grammar – ‘ The Remixes ‘ : x2 Green LP Vinyl
Lora Logic – ‘ Pedigree Charm [Deluxe Edition] ‘ : 2LP
Lordi – ‘ Bend Over and Pray the Lord ‘ : 2xLP
Lovejoy – ‘ Concrete / The Fall ‘ : 7″
Lovejoy – ‘ One Day / Sex Sells ‘ : 7″
Loveless, The – ‘ Elected ‘ : 7”
Lowell George – ‘ Thanks, I’ll Eat It Here (Deluxe Edition) ‘ : 2LP, 140g black vinyl, Gatefold jacket, white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap.
Ludovico Einaudi – ‘ Live At The Royal Albert Hall ‘ : 3LP Red Vinyl
Lulu – ‘ James Bond – The Man With The Golden Gun Picture Disc (RSD 2024) ‘ : PD
Madchild – ‘ Lawn Mower Man (10 Year Anniversary) ‘ : LP
Madness – ‘ Embarrassment ‘ : 12″ EP – black
Maisie Peters – ‘ The Good Witch (Deluxe) ‘ : 1 x 140g Clear Vinyl
Mal Waldron & Steve Lacy – ‘ The Mighty Warriors – Live In Antwerp ‘ : 2xLP
Mal-One – ‘ “Listen Up Punk! Punk Art Poetry
spoken word album” ‘ : LP
Mansun – ‘ Little Kix ‘ : 180g Clear Vinyl LP
Manu Dibango – ‘ Manu 76 ‘ : LP
Marc Bolan & T. Rex – ‘ Zinc Alloy (50th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ‘ : PD
Marianne Faithfull – ‘ Faithful Forever ‘ : LP
Mark Knopfler – ‘ The Boy ‘ : 12’ Vinyl
Mavis Staples – ‘ Have A Little Faith ‘ : Gatefold 2LP Silver Vinyl 45RPM
Maximum joy – ‘ Why cant we live together (previously unreleased version featuring Janine Rainforth) plus exclusive bonus live tracks ‘ : LP CLEAR
Melys – ‘ BBC Sessions Vol 1 (John Peel Sessions & other selected rarities) ‘ : LP
Members, The – ‘ Greetings From Knowhere ‘ : LP
Men, The – ‘ Manhattan Fire (New York City Demos) ‘ : LP
Michael Gray – ‘ The Weekend ‘ : 7″
Michael Schenker Group – ‘ MSG (Expanded Edition) ‘ : 180g Clear Vinyl 2LP in gatefold sleeve
Midge Ure – ‘ The Gift [Early Versions] ‘ : 1xLP
Mike Oldfield – ‘ Hergest Ridge 50th Anniversary ‘ : LP
Mike Welch – ‘ Renovations Remastered 2024 ‘ : LP
Miles Kane – ‘ Miles Kane & The Evils ‘ : 10″
Militarie Gun – ‘ Life Under The Sun ‘ : 10″
Monty Python – ‘ Live At Drury Lane 50th Anniversary ‘ : pic disc LP
Morcheeba – ‘ B-Sides & Beats ‘ : 1LP Green Vinyl
Morrissey & Siouxsie – ‘ Interlude ‘ : 1LP, 180g Gold Vinyl
Motley Crue – ‘ Supersonic and Demonic Relics ‘ : 1LP Splatter Vinyl
Motorhead – ‘ Remorse? No! ‘ : 2LP Silver
Motorpsycho – ‘ “- SMALL BOATS –
Shelling England* By The Round
” ‘ : 2CD
Mr.Big – ‘ The Big Finish – Lean Into It Live ‘ : Black and Red Splatter 180g LP in numbered sleeve
Mudhoney – ‘ Suck You Dry: The Reprise Years ‘ : 5LP, black vinyl
Nancy Sinatra – ‘ How Does That Grab You? ‘ : LP
Nat King Cole – ‘ Live At The Blue Note – Chicago ‘ : 2LP
Nat King Cole – ‘ Live At The Blue Note – Chicago ‘ : 2xCD
Near Jazz Experience feat. Mike Garson – ‘ Character Actor EP ‘ : 12″ EP
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – ‘ F*#!IN UP ‘ : LP Clear Vinyl
Nerina Pallot – ‘ Love Will Tear Us Apart ‘ : 10″ clear vinyl
Nightmares On Wax – ‘ Carboot Soul (25th Anniversary Edition) ‘ : 2LP + 7″
Noah Kahan – ‘ I Was/I Am ‘ : Coloured LP
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – ‘ Magic Secrets #2 ‘ : 7″
Norman Connors – ‘ She’s Gone / Mr.C ‘ : 7″
Northside – ‘ Chicken Rhythms ‘ : LP
Notorious B.I.G., The – ‘ Ready To Die: The Instrumentals ‘ : 1LP, black vinyl. Single pocket jacket(prints 5/1), white paper sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap
Oceansize – ‘ Home & Minor ‘ : Orange Vinyl LP
Offspring, The – ‘ Splinter ‘ : 1 LP die cut picture disc
Oh Wonder – ‘ Oh Wonder ‘ : 2LP 12″
Olafur Arnalds – ‘ ..And They Have Escaped The Weight Of Darkness ‘ : LP
Olivia Dean – ‘ Live At The Jazz Café ‘ : 12″ Black
OMD – ‘ Bauhaus Staircase Instrumentals ‘ : LP
OMD – ‘ Junk Culture Companion ‘ : 2LP
Orb, The – ‘ The Holloway Brooch (An Ambient Excursion Beyond The Orboretum) ‘ : 12-inch album
Orbital – ‘ Orbital ‘ : 2xLP
OST / Barry Gray – ‘ Stingray ‘ : 7″ EP Transparent Green Vinyl
OST / Barry Gray – ‘ UFO ‘ : 7″ EP Transparent Violet Vinyl
Other Two, The – ‘ Tasty Fish Remix EP ‘ : 12” Single – Transparent Blue
Outsiders, The – ‘ Calling on youth – One to infinity demos & early songs ‘ : LP RED
Paramore – ‘ RE: This is Why (Remix Album) ‘ : Limited 1 x 140g 12″ Red vinyl album. RSD 2024. Re: This Is Why is a new version of the record which includes 12 tracks
Paramore – ‘ RE: This Is Why (Remix Album) ‘ : Limited 2 x 140g 12″ Red (disc1) & White (disc2) vinyl album. RSD 2024.
Parliament – ‘ Osmium Deluxe Edition (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP
Pat Thomas featuring Lalo Schifrin – ‘ Desafinado ‘ : LP
Patrick Prins – ‘ Le Voie Le Soleil ‘ : 12″
Paul Weller – ‘ TBC ‘ : 7″ Single
Pearl Jam – ‘ Dark Matter ‘ : Coloured LP
Pete Wylie & The Mighty WAH! – ‘ Heart as Big as Liverpool ‘ : 7″ Picture Disc
Peter Murphy – ‘ Peter Live – Volume One – Covers ‘ : LP
Pharoah Sanders – ‘ Harvest Time (収穫時期 – Radio Edit) / Love Will Find a Way (ラヴ・ウィル・ファインド・ア・ウェイ- Radio Edit) ‘ : 7”
Piero Umiliani – ‘ L’Arcangelo OST ‘ : LP Yellow Vinyl + insert
Pixies – ‘ Live From Red Rocks 2005 (RSD 2024) ‘ : 2LP
Prefab Sprout – ‘ Lions In My Garden ‘ : 12″ Vinyl
Prince Buster – ‘ Back To Where It All Began – The Blue Beat Years ‘ : Black 2LP
Prince Far I – ‘ Cry Tuff Chants On U ‘ : 2LP
Propaganda – ‘ Die 1000 Augen des Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1) / The 1000 Eyes of Dr. Mabuse (Volume 1. ‘ : Coloured LP
Public Image Limited – ‘ This Is PiL ‘ : CASSETTE
Public Image Limited – ‘ What The World Needs Now ‘ : CASSETTE
Public Image Limited – ‘ End Of World ‘ : CASSETTE
Public Service Broadcasting – ‘ Gagarin ‘ : 7″
Pulp – ‘ Intro The Gift Recordings ‘ : LP Blue Vinyl
Queen – ‘ Cool Cat ‘ : 7″ Colour Vinyl – Pink
Queen Latifah – ‘ Nature of a Sistah ‘ : LP – 140 gram, black vinyl in a custom printed sleeve & jacket
Ramones – ‘ The 1975 Sire Demos (Demos) ‘ : 1LP, 140g color vinyl, Single pocket jacket, Black poly-lined sleeves, marketing sticker, shrinkwrap
Ras Allah – ‘ Heaven is my roof ‘ : LP
Replacements, The – ‘ Not Ready for Prime Time: Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986 ‘ : “2LP, 140g black vinyl
Gatefold
4/4 Printed LP Insert
Shrink
RSD/Mktg combo sticker”
Residents, The – ‘ LEFTOVERS AGAIN!? AGAIN!?!?! ‘ : LP
Richard O’Brien / OST – ‘ The Rocky Horror Show ( original Richard O’Brien demos) ‘ : 1LP black vinyl
Richmond Fontaine – ‘ Post To Wire (20th Anniversary Edition) ‘ : LPx2
Richmond Fontaine – ‘ Winnemucca ‘ : LP
Ringo Starr – ‘ Crooked Boy EP ‘ : EP
Roches, The – ‘ The Roches (Limited 45th Anniversary Ruby Red Vinyl Edition) ‘ : LP Vinyl
Roger Waters – ‘ The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux (Picture Disc) ‘ : 12-inch album (Picture Disc)
Rolling Stones, The – ‘ Live At Racket, NYC ‘ : 1LP
Rolling Stones, The – ‘ Rolling Stones ‘ : 1LP Blue
Royal Trux – ‘ Royal Trux ‘ : LP
Scott Walker – ‘ Tilt (half speed master) ‘ : 2LP coloured
Sex Pistols – ‘ The Filth & the Fury OST ‘ : LP
Shed Seven – ‘ Changed Giver ‘ : 1xLP
Shelly Manne – ‘ Jazz From The Pacific Northwest ‘ : Hand-numbered 180g 2LP with 16-page booklet
Sia – ‘ Colour The Small One ‘ : LP
Sinead O’Connor – ‘ You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart – 30th anniversary ‘ : 12″ Single
Siouxsie & the Banshees – ‘ Nocturne ‘ : 2LP Coloured
Sisters of Mercy, The – ‘ Body and Soul / Walk Away ‘ : 140g Clear & Black Vinyl EP The 40th anniversary of The Sisters Of Mercy’s first two EPs from 1984, packaged together as one LP.
Sizzla – ‘ Kalonji ‘ : 2LP
Sleater-Kinney – ‘ This Time / Here Today 7″ Single ‘ : Coloured 7″
Slits, The – ‘ In the Beginning ‘ : 2xLP
Soft Cell – ‘ Non Stop Extended Cabaret ‘ : 2LP
Sonic Youth – ‘ Hits Are For Squares ‘ : 1 LP Gold Nugget Jacket with gold foil sticker
Sonny Rollins – ‘ Freedom Weaver: The 1959 European Tour Recording ‘ : 4XLP
Sophie Ellis-Bextor – ‘ Remixes ‘ : 2LP Coloured
Sorrow – ‘ Sleep Now Forever ‘ : 2LP
Soundtracks & Head – ‘ Daga Daga Daga ‘ : LP
South Park – ‘ South Park The 25th Anniversary Concert ‘ : 3 LP Blue vinyl
Space Lady, The – ‘ The Space Lady’s Other Hits ‘ : MLP
Spoonfed Hybrid – ‘ Spoonfed Hybrid (30th Anniversary Expanded Edition) ‘ : 2LP
Steel Pulse – ‘ Handsworth Revolution ‘ : 2LP
Steps – ‘ Deeper Shade Of Blue – The Remixes (Zoetrope Picture Disc RSD 2024) ‘ : PD
Steven Wilson – ‘ Harmonic Divergence ‘ : 1LP
Suede – ‘ Autofiction: Live ‘ : 1LP Grey
SUN RA – ‘ AT THE SHOWCASE – LIVE IN CHICAGO ‘ : 2LP
Sun Ra – ‘ Inside The Light World: Sun Ra Meets The OVC ‘ : 2LP
Suns of Arqa – ‘ Wadada magic ‘ : LP light blue
Super Furry Animals – ‘ Fuzzy Logic (B-Sides & Besides) ‘ : 1LP Green Vinyl
Supergrass – ‘ Kiss Of Life Is 20 ‘ : 10″ Clear
Superior Elevation – ‘ Giving You Love / Sassy Lady ‘ : 7″
Sylvia Telles – ‘ Princess Of Bossa Nova! Amor De Gente Moça (Musicas De Antonio Carlos Jobim….E Mais!) ‘ : LPx2
Talking Heads – ‘ Live On Tour ‘ : “2LP – 180g black vinyl
LP labels, CMYK
Black poly sleeve
Single pocket jacket, prints 4/1 + matte UV on heavyweight board
Shrink wrap
Marketing sticker
Talking Heads sticker”
Team Sleep – ‘ Team Sleep ‘ : 2LP Colour vinyl
Telescopes, The – ‘ Editions ‘ : LP
Telescopes, The – ‘ Growing Eyes Becoming String (Remix 7″) ‘ : 7″
Television – ‘ Live At The Academy NYC 12.4.92 ‘ : LPx2
Temples – ‘ Sun Structures ‘ : 2LP
The Jimmy Castor Bunch – ‘ It’s Just Begun/ Troglodyte (Cave Man) ‘ : 7″
Thin Lizzy – ‘ Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976 ‘ : 2LP
This Is The Kit – ‘ Live at Minack Theatre ‘ : LP
Tinman – ‘ Eighteen Strings (Original Mixes) ‘ : 12″ Single (Silver vinyl)
Todd Rundgren – ‘ Todd ‘ : 2LP, 2 color vinyl (1 orange, 1 green)
Tom Grennan – ‘ What Ifs & Maybe’s ‘ : Tri-Coloured Marble effect LP Vinyl
Tom Jones – ‘ It’s Not Unusual ‘ : 7″ Amber Vinyl
Tom Tom Club – ‘ Genius of Love Remix Album ‘ : LP
Trashcan Sinatras – ‘ Wild Pendulum (Silver LP) ‘ : Silver color LP
Travis Biggs – ‘ Solar Funk (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP
Tricky – ‘ Angels With Dirty Faces ‘ : 2LP Coloured
Two Lone Swordsmen – ‘ Still My World ‘ : LP
U2 – ‘ Atomic City – Live from Sphere ‘ : 10″ Transparent Red with unique large poster
UB40 – ‘ UB45 ‘ : 1LP
Ufo – ‘ Lights Out In Tokyo – Live ‘ : 2LP
UK Subs – ‘ UK Subversives (Fall Out singles collection) ‘ : 2xLP
Ultramagnetic Mc’s – ‘ The Ultra’s Live At the Brixton Acadamy ‘ : 1xLP
Ultravox – ‘ Steven Wilson Extended Re-mixes ‘ : 12″
Universe City – ‘ Can You Get Down / Serious, ‘ : 12″
Unwritten Law – ‘ Blue Room (30 Year Anniversary) ‘ : LP
V/a(- Blaine L. Reininger, Durutti Column, Stockholm Monsters) – ‘ Greetings from S.G.V. -The Greetings LP ‘ : LP clear
VA – ‘ Timeless Jazz Classics (Compiled by Gilles Peterson) ‘ : 2xLP
VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – ‘ Punk 45: Kill the Hippies! Kill Yourself! The American Nation Destroys Its Young ‘ : 2LP
VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – ‘ 300% Dynamite ‘ : 2LP
VA / Soul Jazz Records Presents – ‘ Studio One Rude Boy ‘ : 2LP
Various – ‘ Crawling The Walls / Meets…. ‘ : 2CD
Various – ‘ Andy Smith’s Northern Soul Essentials ‘ : 1LP Green Vinyl
Various – ‘ Los Nuggetz: Garage & Psyche from Latin America ‘ : Coloured vinyl LP
Various – ‘ DJ Koco – Brazil 45 Vol.5 ‘ : 5×7″ boxset
Various – ‘ The Bristol Roots Explosion ‘ : LP
Various – ‘ Blue Note Re:Imagined ‘ : 2LP Smokey Clear & Blue
Various – Room In The Sky – ‘ In a Lovers Rock Style ‘ : LP
Various Artists – ‘ Murder Was The Case Soundtrack 30th Anniversary ‘ : 2xLP
Various Artists – ‘ A Tribute To NEU! ‘ : 2LP
Various Artists – ‘ The Endless Coloured Ways: The Songs Of Nick Drake – The Singles Collection ‘ : 7″ box set
Various Artists – ‘ Penrose Showcase Vol.II ‘ : LP
Various Artists – ‘ The Power of the Heart: A Tribute to Lou Reed ‘ : LP
Various Artists – ‘ Nashville Goes Fuzz ‘ : LP
Various Artists – ‘ “Lost In Translation (Music From The Motion Picture
Soundtrack)” ‘ : 2LP black vinyl
Various Artists – ‘ “Ripples Presents…
Psychedelic Sunshine Pop from the 1960s” ‘ : 2LP Black
Various Artsits – ‘ Hillbillies In Hell: Whiskey Is The Devil ‘ : LP
Verve, The – ‘ No Come Down ‘ : LP
Village Choir, The – ‘ Along The Beach PT1/ Sweet Hot Lips ‘ : 7″
Vince Guaraldi – ‘ “It Was a Short Summer, Charlie Brown” OSR ‘ : 12″ 45RPM
Viv Albertine – ‘ Flesh ‘ : 12”
Wailers, The – ‘ The Best Of The Wailers ‘ : LP
Weeknd, The – ‘ Live at SoFi Stadium ‘ : 3LP, triple gatefold with semigloss finish, labels with semi gloss finish, generic black sleeves. Black Vinyl
Who, The – ‘ Story Of The Who ‘ : 2LP Coloured
Wilco – ‘ The Whole Love Expanded ‘ : x3 LP Vinyl Box-Set
Willie Nelson – ‘ Phases and Stages ‘ : “2LP – 140g black vinyl
LP labels, CMYK
Black poly sleeves
Double pocket gatefold jacket, prints 4/0 with Matte UV on heavyweight board
Shrink wrap
Marketing sticker”
Winfield Parker – ‘ I Wanna Be With You/ My Love For You ‘ : 7″
Wingmen – ‘ The Model/I Got A Right ‘ : 7”
Winston Reedy – ‘ Red Rose ‘ : LP
X-Press 2 – ‘ Muzik X-Press/ London X-Press ‘ : 12 inch
X-Ray Spex – ‘ Conscious Consumer (Picture Disc) ‘ : LP
X-Ray Spex – ‘ Germ Free Adolescents ‘ : Re-issue of 1978 album now on picture disc 12” insert containing artwork, photos and extensive sleeve notes.
Yardbirds, The – ‘ Psycho Daisies – The Complete B-Sides (RSD 2024) ‘ : LP
Yardbirds, The – ‘ 5 Live ‘ : LP
Yellowman – ‘ Zunggugungzuguzungguzeng ‘ : Yellow Vinyl LP
Yes – ‘ Yale Bowl ’71 ‘ : “1LP – 140g black vinyl
LP labels, CMYK
White poly sleeve
Single pocket jacket, prints 4/0 + matte AQ on standard board
Shrink wrap
Marketing sticker”
Young Fathers – ‘ DEAD (10th Anniversary Edition) ‘ : LP
Young Thug – ‘ Jeffrey ‘ : 1LP, Blue Vinyl
Youth Meets Radical Dance Faction – ‘ Cockroach Town ‘ : 12”
Yusef Lateef – ‘ Atlantis Lullaby – The Concert From Avignon ‘ : 180g 2LP with booklet
Yusuf/Cat Stevens – ‘ Numbers ‘ : 1LP Lenticular Cover
Yusuf/Cat Stevens – ‘ Izitso ‘ : 1LP Lenticular Cover