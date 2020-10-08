Record Store Day to drop massive releases from Motörhead and My Chemical Romance on Black Friday

Record Store Day is set to drop a number of limited vinyl releases from the likes of Motörhead, My Chemical Romance and Beastie Boys on Black Friday 2020.

More than 200 indie record shops across the UK will be participating in this year’s event on November 27.

A host of artists have been lined up to deliver one-off releases, including Motörhead’s 40th anniversary edition of ‘Ace Of Spades’, a limited version of My Chemical Romance’s ‘Life On The Murder Scene’ 2006 live album, a limited version of Beastie Boys’ 1994 compilation album ‘Some Old Bullshit’ and a 40th anniversary edition of U2‘s debut album ‘Boy’.

We're excited to be releasing a host of great titles as part of @RSDUK Black Friday on 27th Nov, to support independent record stores! Get your copy of any of these releases from a participating shop: https://t.co/iwcLsRre0R #RSDBF pic.twitter.com/F2SFNTkSnL — Sony Music Legacy – UK (@SonyLegacyUK) October 7, 2020

Other releases include Alanis Morissette’s ‘Live At London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, 2020’, The Weeknd’s ‘After Hours-Remixes’, Chris Cornell’s ‘Patience’ 7”, Nick Cave’s ‘Cosmic Dancer’, Editors’ debut album ‘The Back Room’ and George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’. You can see the full list here.

Before that, the third and final instalment of RSD 2020 will be held on October 24, which will see releases from Beck and St. Vincent, Def Leppard, Eminem, Suede, Lou Reed, The Rolling Stones, Snoop Dogg and Thin Lizzy.

The annual event was due to take place on April 18 and initially postponed to June 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but was then delayed once more and spread over three separate days to accommodate social distancing measures.

It was then announced that RSD would take place on August 29, September 26, and October 24, with a breakdown of which releases will appear on which day. You can view the full list here and the full list of participating stores here.