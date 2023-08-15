Record Store Day Unsigned contest relaunches to offer artists chance at own vinyl pressing

Record Store Day is relaunching its RSD Unsigned competition.

The contest, running in partnership with Breed Media, will result in one unsigned artist having their music pressed on a 500 record run using “Bio-Vinyl” which according to a press release is a “new more sustainable but acoustically identical vinyl compound”. The winner will also attend a mastering session at Abbey Road Studios.

To enter RSD Unsigned, artists must submit a two minute sample of original music to TikTok or YouTube using the #RSDUnsigned hashtag. The entry must be finalised here before October 16.

A panel of judges including Bastille frontman Dan Smith will decide the winner.

“This collaboration between Record Store Day and Breed Media is a testament to our commitment to supporting independent artists and recognising the important role they play in their communities,” said Alan Jordan of Reflex Records in Newcastle and the RSD Board.

“RSD Unsigned aims to celebrate the diversity and innovation in new music and shine a light on the role record shops all around the country play in supporting new and breaking talent.”

Previous winners have included Amy Fitz Doyley, Sister Cookie, Heavy Rapids and Barbudo.

Meanwhile, vinyl sales recently soared by 122 per cent thanks to Record Store Day 2023.

Overall, around 260 record stores participated in this year’s event with Blur, Pixies, U2,

London Grammar, Madonna, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Foals, Donna Summer and Björk all releasing vinyl as part of the event.

It comes after vinyl outsold the CD format for the first time in 35 years, in 2022.