Red Hot Chili Peppers announce Singapore 2023 tour date

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a concert in Singapore set to take place in February next year.

The concert – announced on Wednesday (October 26) – is locked in for February 16 at the Singapore National Stadium, which has previously housed performances from the likes of BTS, Billie Eilish, U2 and the Foo Fighters.

Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ upcoming Singapore show will go on sale soon.

PayPal pre-sale begins Wednesday, 2nd November at 10am till Thursday, 3rd November at 11:59pm. Live Nation pre-sale commences Thursday, 3rd November at 10am till 11:59pm. General sale tickets will be available on Friday, 4th November at 10am via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will be priced at SGD$138, $168, $188, $198, $238, $268, $288 and $328.

It is currently unclear if Red Hot Chili Peppers will announce more Asia dates in the coming months. The 2023 show will mark their first performance in the city-state since their F1 Singapore Grand Prix headlining showcase in 2019.

Red Hot Chili Peppers most recently released the double album ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ earlier this month. The record – which contains 17 songs – garnered a three-star review from NME‘s Ali Shutler.

Shutler wrote: “For all glimpses of bold musical and lyrical steps forward, they remain largely the same band they’ve always been with ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ offering an all-you-can-eat buffet that often feels overwhelming.”