Red Hot Chili Peppers’ ‘Californication’ video reaches over one billion YouTube views

Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ ‘Californication’ video has reached over one billion views on YouTube.

Released in 2000 as the fourth single from the band’s 1999 album of the same name, the clip was posted to the platform in 2009. It was directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris.

In the clip, the band star as avatars of themselves in a video game. According to Variety, so far in 2022, it has averaged over 290,000 daily views on YouTube, helping to pass the one billion mark.

Earlier, this year an actual video game based on it was released on both Windows PC and mac0S.

Developer Miquel Camps Orteza said at the time: “I wanted to play that game so bad! It’s 2022 and I haven’t seen anyone [make] the game, so I challenged myself to create it.”

The landmark video viewing comes just two days after the band announced a 2023 tour of North America, the UK and Europe, with The Strokes, Iggy Pop and more all set to support.

The band, who returned in 2022 with two new albums – ‘Unlimited Love’ and follow-up ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’ – will continue their global tour from next March, which will see them head out on a run of dates which begin in Vancouver, Canada.

North American dates run until the end of May, before the band head to the UK and Europe in June.

Among a series of festival dates including Pinkpop and Mad Cool, the band will then play two UK headline shows – a London date at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 21 and a Glasgow show at Hampden Park (rescheduled from this summer due to illness) two days later.

Also supporting the band at select dates of the tour will be St. Vincent, The Mars Volta, The Roots, Thundercat and City and Colour.

Tickets for all dates go on sale on Friday (December 9) at 10am local time. Buy UK tickets here and buy North American and European tickets here.