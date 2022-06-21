Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea wants to play Popeye in a live-action movie

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has expressed his desire to play Popeye in a live-action movie if another one ever gets made.

Taking to Twitter this past weekend, the musician and actor – who recently starred as a bounty hunter in Disney+‘s new Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi – pitched the idea of him taking on the role of the much-loved cartoon sailor.

“If a good director decides to make a popeye movie, I’m your man,” he tweeted on Sunday (June 19).

Although he’s predominantly known as the bassist for the California rock titans, Flea has been acting in TV shows and major motion pictures for decades.

Some of his most notable roles include Back To The Future II and III, The Big Lebowski, Baby Driver, Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas, The Chase, My Own Private Idaho, and he’s voiced characters in The Simpsons, Family Guy and American Dad.

Created by E.C. Segar, Popeye initially started off in 1929 as a comic book. The character made its way to the big screen in a 1980 with the release of a live-action musical directed by Robert Altman and starring Robin Williams as the titular character.

Whether a new Popeye movie is in the works is not known at this point, but judging from the responses to Flea’s tweet it looks like people would be into the idea.

Hollywood Heights actor Meredith Salenger was among those in his replies, telling the bassist: “Robert Altman’s was one of my favs. Robin Williams. The set. The music – Harry Nilsson. Shelley Duvall singing ‘he needs me’ (later used in punch drunk love). Perfection. And yes… you would be perfect casting.”

Meanwhile, Red Hot Chili Peppers are currently in the middle of their world stadium tour in support of their new album, ‘Unlimited Love’, the band’s first since 2016’s The Getaway’ and the first to feature long-serving guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade.

You can check out the remaining dates below:

JUNE 2022

22 – Manchester, Emirates Old Trafford=

25 – London, London Stadium~

29 – Dublin, Marlay Park~

JULY 2022

1 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park~

3 – Leuven, Rock Werchter

5 – Cologne, RheinEnergieStadium=

8 – Paris, Stade de France~

12 – Hamburg, Volksparkstadion=

23 – Denver, Empower Field at Mile High*

27 – San Diego, Petco Park*

29 – Santa Clara, Levi’s Stadium+

31 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium+

AUGUST 2022

3 – Seattle, T-Mobile Park^

6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium^^

10 – Atlanta, Truist Park^

12 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium^

14 – Detroit, Comerica Park^

17 – East Rutherford, Metlife Stadium^

19 – Chicago, Soldier Field^

21 – Toronto, Rogers Centre^

30 – Miami, Hard Rock Stadium^

SEPTEMBER 2022

1 – Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium^

3 – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park^

8 – Washington, Nationals Park^

10 – Boston, Fenway Park#

15 – Orlando, Camping World Stadium^

18 – Arlington, Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

# with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat