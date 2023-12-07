Red Hot Chili Peppers pull out of KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas due to band member injury

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced they are withdrawing from the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas event due to a band member’s injury.

The band did not confirm which member had sustained the injury, nor any details about the injury.

The band did, however, insist that they will make it up to fans in Los Angeles with a concert on March 2 at the Kia Forum, the same venue that the radio bash is taking place this weekend.

“It is with deep regret that we will not be able to perform this weekend at KROQ’s Almost Acoustic Christmas,” the band wrote on Instagram. “A band member was injured, preventing us from being able to perform for at least 6 weeks.”

“However, RHCP and KROQ are excited to make it up to you on March 2nd 2024. “So, have a great time this weekend and hang on to your ticket.”

The band had been announced to perform at the show in October, alongside Garbage and The Offspring.

The annual event, hosted by Los Angeles radio station KROQ, is taking place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on December 9. Other acts that are set to perform include Bleachers, Portugal. The Man, Cannons, Lovejoy, Bakar and The Beaches.

Proceeds from Almost Acoustic Christmas will raise funds for two Los Angeles-based youth-oriented organizations: Para Los Niños and the Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center.

Created in 1989 and formerly knowns as the KROQ Christmas Bash, Almost Acoustic Christmas returned last year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2022 edition featured performances from Imagine Dragons, The Black Keys, Death Cab For Cutie, Jimmy Eat World, Yungblud, Måneskin, The Interrupters and Wet Leg. Yeah Yeah Yeahs were scheduled to play but ended up pulling out due to guitarist Nick Zinner getting pneumonia. The band’s slot was replaced by Social Distortion.

Last week, the Chili Peppers announced their North American 2024 ‘Unlimited Love’ tour. It will kick off on May 28 in Ridgefield, Washington, wrapping up in St. Louis on July 30. General ticket sales will commence Friday, December 8 at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

In a three-star review of the Red Hot Chili Peppers gig in London at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in July, NME shared: “Was tonight just another date on the relentless 2022-2023 Global Stadium Tour, another sports stadium to fill with sweet slap bass? Perhaps – since this is the Chilis we’re talking about, though, it was anything but ordinary.”