Red Hot Chili Peppers were nearly X-Pac’s WWE theme song, but he rejected them

WWE hall of famer X-Pac has revealed that he rejected having the Red Hot Chili Peppers do his wrestling theme song.

Alternative music within the pro-wrestling was very common within the height of the sport in the early 00s. For example, Disturbed recorded a version of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s entrance theme and bands such as Limp Bizkit, Saliva, Motörhead and Drowning Pool performed at WWE’s biggest event, Wrestlemania.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a new interview, X-Pac – real name Sean Waltman – opened up about how he turned down having the rock aristocrats create a theme song for X-Factor, his professional wrestling stable he founded in early 2001 with fellow WWE wrestlers Justin Credible and Albert.

“Shane McMahon comes up to me and goes, ‘Hey, we’re thinking about having Red Hot Chili Peppers do your new theme music,'” he told Van Vliet, “and I go, ‘No, I want Uncle Kracker!'”

After being asked if the Red Hot Chili Peppers were really “in line” to record the track, X-Pac replied: “When they say something like that, and especially at that point that where WWE was, we were pretty hot.”

He continued: “I was the one that picked Uncle Kracker, because I knew him, and that’s kinda how I was at the time.”

X-Factor would go on to be a short lived group within WWE. Though the stable remained largely forgotten, X-Pac would still be remembered for his legendary run as part of D-Generation X faction in 2000. Run DMC recorded a special theme song for them that year .

In other news, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith recently joined Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl and the late Taylor Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, and played a series of rock classics at a pizza bar in California.

The intimate, star-studded set took place at the Rock N Roll Pizza Bar in Simi Valley, California on Monday evening (August 21), and was part of a set by famous covers band Chevy Metal.