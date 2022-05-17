Red Velvet, BINI, BGYO and more to perform for ‘Be You’ concert in Manila this July

Manila’s IPITI Inc. has announced the lineup for its upcoming ‘Be You – The World Will Adjust’ concert this July.

The lineup was announced on Monday (May 16), confirming that popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet will headline. Other acts announced for the concert include BINI, BGYO and Lady Pipay. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

IPITI proudly presents "BE YOU" The World Will Adjust An extraordinary celebration for People with Special Needs. Join us on 7/22 at 7PM, SM MOA with our special guests, @RVsmtown

, #BGYO, #BINI, @realladypipay

and many more. Stay tuned for tickets and other details! pic.twitter.com/jD4eajFXrz — Be You (@beyouofficial_) May 16, 2022

Advertisement

The concert is slated to take place on July 22 at the SM Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila. Ticketing details and further information for the show have yet to be announced.

The concert seeks to raise awareness and celebrate people with special needs. The event marks Red Velvet’s return to Manila in over three years. The quintet last performed in the country in June 2019 for the K-pop World Music Festival.

In March, Red Velvet released their latest mini-album, ‘The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm’. The album received a three-star review from NME’s Tanu I. Raj, who described the record as “a festival that you’ve been to one too many times – save for the occasional new attraction, it’s nothing you’ve never seen before”.

The upcoming concert is the latest high profile show to be announced for the Philippines this year. Other prominent shows in the country include AURORA Music Festival, Tugatog Filipino Music Festival, All Time Low, The Maine, Avril Lavigne and more.