Red Velvet to make comeback as a full group in August, SM confirms

South Korean girl group Red Velvet are slated to make their long-awaited comeback as a full group this coming August.

South Korean news site Herald Pop originally reported earlier today (June 9) that the five-member girl group were currently preparing to make their return with new music in August.

The group’s agency SM Entertainment later confirmed the report in a brief statement to South Korean media outlet Newsen. “Red Velvet is preparing for a new album with the goal of a comeback in August. Please look forward to it,” said a company spokesperson. However, the label has yet to confirm an exact timeline for the release.

Red Velvet’s forthcoming return will be their first domestic comeback after a nearly 18 months, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’. Soon after the record’s release, member Wendy went on hiatus after a stage accident that left her hospitalised.

The remaining members have since embarked on a variety of individual projects. Member Seulgi and NCT member Taeyong had recently collaborated on a new single titled ‘Rose’, Joy while made her solo debut with ‘Hello’ earlier this month.

Wendy, who eventually returned from her hiatus in January, released a solo mini-album called ‘Like Water’ in March of this year. Meanwhile, Irene and Seulgi formed a subunit in 2020 and released singles such as ‘Monster’ and ‘Naughty’.

Lastly, youngest member Yeri has been recently venturing into acting, with lead roles in television drama series Drama Stage Season 4: Mint Condition. She is also set to star in the upcoming web drama Blue Birthday, alongside PENTAGON‘s Hongseok.