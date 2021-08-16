Red Velvet drop whimsical new ‘Queendom’ music video

South Korean girl group Red Velvet have finally made their long-awaited comeback with their new single ‘Queendom’.

On August 16, the five-member group released a colourful new music video for their latest single ‘Queendom’, off their sixth mini-album of the same name out now.

In the eccentric visual, Red Velvet wander through a series of magical corridors taking them across realms. The girl group take viewers through a myriad of scenes, from a flying car, to a blindingly vibrant Alice in Wonderland-esque world.

“‘Cause we are kings and queens, put your hands up higher / The more it gathers, the more beautiful it gets, shining bling bling / Even if it rains, strong and beautiful / Rainbow completed in all different colours,” they sing brightly on the uplifting new track.

‘Queendom’ also includes tracks such as the eccentric ‘Pose’, funky, retro-inspired ‘Knock On Wood’, and velvety-smooth R&B track ‘Pushin’ N Pullin’’. The six-track project marks Red Velvet’s first music release as a full group in about 18 months, following their 2019 compilation album ‘The ReVe Festival: Finale’.

Shortly after the release, main vocalist Wendy suffered a stage accident that left her hospitalised for several months. She returned from hiatus earlier this year with her debut solo album ‘Like Water’. During this time, member Joy also made her solo debut in June this year with her remake album ‘Hello’.

SM Entertainment first revealed that Red Velvet would make an August comeback back in June. Leading up to the official comeback announcement, they launched a week-long throwback project titled ‘Queens Mystic General Store’ last month.

Using a “vintage store” concept, the project took fans on a trip down memory lane, showcasing costumes and objects from the group’s previous music videos. It also featured the ‘Queens Archive’ video series, comprising mini-music videos for beloved B-sides such as ‘I Just’, ‘Bad Dracula’ and more.