Red Velvet and (G)I-DLE confirm plans to release new music in March

K-pop girl groups Red Velvet and (G)I-DLE have confirmed plans to return with new music next month.

Earlier today (February 18), Red Velvet’s label SM Entertainment confirmed in a statement to South Korean media that the five-piece act are currently preparing for “a new album”, as translated by Soompi. The company also noted that the group are aiming to release the project in March, although a solid release date was not stated.

The upcoming album will mark Red Velvet’s first music project since their August 2021 mini-album ‘Queendom’. Last year, members Wendy and Joy had also made their solo debuts with the projects ‘Like Water’ and ‘Hello’, respectively.

Advertisement

On a similar note, CUBE Entertainment also recently stated that its girl group (G)I-DLE are preparing to release new music in March. The label confirmed the forthcoming project in a statement yesterday (February 17), although more details have yet to be released.

Notably, the upcoming (G)I-DLE project will be the group’s first since former member Soojin left the act in August 2021. During that time, CUBE Entertainment did not name any explicit reasons for the idol’s departure, but also apologised for “having caused concern through the controversy associated with [Soojin]”.

Earlier this week, (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon hinted that the girl group would be releasing new music soon during a recent interview. “I hope that you’ll also keep an eye on my promotions with (G)I-DLE,” she said while discussing the year ahead. “We’ll show you lots of new and cool sides of ourselves this year.”