Red Velvet to hold ‘The ReVe Festival: Prologue’ concert in March

Red Velvet have announced their first concert in over two years as a full group, The ReVe Festival: Prologue, will take place next month.

The K-pop girl group last gave an in-person concert in February 2020 when they performed in Fukuoka, Japan. However, they were without singer Wendy for the show, who was recovering from a stage accident that happened in December 2019.

Red Velvet’s full line-up – completed by Seulgi, Joy, Yeri and Irene – will bring The ReVe Festival: Prologue concert to Seoul’s Olympic Handball Gymnasium on March 19 and 20. The concerts will begin at 5pm KST (8am GMT) on both days.

Fans around the world will also be able to tune into the show on March 20, when it will be livestreamed on BeyondLive.

Pre-sale for tickets will be held on the group’s fan club website between 8pm-9pm KST on Wednesday (February 23), with general sale starting at 8pm KST on Friday (February 25).

“Red Velvet to host special live ‘2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue’ from March 19 to 20!” read a post announcing the concerts on the group’s Instagram page. “It’s been 2 years and 3 months! To be held online & offline at the same time!”

It was confirmed last week (February 18) that Red Velvet is currently preparing for “a new album”. Their label, SM Entertainment, said the group were aiming to release the project in March, although an exact release date has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet member Joy has stated her ambition to release more solo music following her debut project ‘Hello’’s release last year. “When I release another solo album again, I want to release a new song that I’m the first person to sing, and I want to organise it focusing on my favourite genres,” she said in an interview with Cosmopolitan Korea.